Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: “Our guys are so dumb!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy with bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for leaking a pre-UFC 306 cut he suffered this week.

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili is scheduled to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event on September 14th in Las Vegas. The bantamweight main event caps off a stacked card in the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Dvalishvili earned the bantamweight title shot following a 10-fight winning streak. His road to the title shot has been long, but impressive, and Dvalishvili is one win away from becoming a world champion.

But, Dvalishvili scared the masses on Tuesday when he shared footage of him getting medical treatment for a severe laceration suffered while training in Las Vegas. Afterward, fight fans and pundits began to speculate that UFC 306 might be in jeopardy and that the promotion may need to seek out a short-notice replacement.

Dvalishvili quelled fears of a fight withdrawal in a separate statement, reaffirming that he’s never pulled out of a fight in his UFC tenure. Despite Dvalishvili’s clarification, White wasn’t happy he leaked the cut on social media.

Dana White goes scorched earth on Merab Dvalishvili

During a recent press conference, White issued a fiery reaction to Dvalishvili’s latest social media post.

“The whole world knows about Merab’s cut, he posted it. Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable,” White said of Dvalishvili. “All the stuff that I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing, is when something happens in the camp, man, let me tell you what, it does not leak. And our guys can’t f***ing wait to put it up on social media…

“It’s a small cut, no big deal, but obviously needed to be posted.”

White was then proposed with the idea that O’Malley could exploit Dvalishvili’s wound at UFC 306.

“And why the f*** would you want him to know that?” White replied. “It is next-level stupid, some of these guys are so stupid it’s…mind-boggling, it’s unbelievable.”

O’Malley has also responded to Dvalishvili’s laceration, calling him a “rat” and begging for him not to pull out of the fight. As of this writing, O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili remains intact for UFC 306.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

