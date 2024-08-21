Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: “Our guys are so dumb!”

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy with bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for leaking a pre-UFC 306 cut he suffered this week.

Dvalishvili is scheduled to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event on September 14th in Las Vegas. The bantamweight main event caps off a stacked card in the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Dvalishvili earned the bantamweight title shot following a 10-fight winning streak. His road to the title shot has been long, but impressive, and Dvalishvili is one win away from becoming a world champion.

But, Dvalishvili scared the masses on Tuesday when he shared footage of him getting medical treatment for a severe laceration suffered while training in Las Vegas. Afterward, fight fans and pundits began to speculate that UFC 306 might be in jeopardy and that the promotion may need to seek out a short-notice replacement.

Dvalishvili quelled fears of a fight withdrawal in a separate statement, reaffirming that he’s never pulled out of a fight in his UFC tenure. Despite Dvalishvili’s clarification, White wasn’t happy he leaked the cut on social media.