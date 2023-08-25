Tim Welch believes Sean O’Malley’s TKO of Aljamain Sterling “put a little fear” into Merab Dvalishvili

By Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, believes UFC 292 put some fear into Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

In the main event of UFC 292, Sean O’Malley became the UFC’s new bantamweight champion with a second-round TKO over Aljamain Sterling. In the corner of Sterling was Dvalishvili who is a top contender at bantamweight, who could be next in line to face O’Malley.

However, Tim Welch believes Merab Dvalishvili seeing Sean O’Malley TKO Aljamain Sterling like that will put fear into him over a potential fight with ‘Suga.’

“I think if you’ve got a real special striker, like someone like Izzy or Volk like these guys, they see Sean and they’re like, wow, he is a problem,” Welch said to Submission Radio about Merb Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley. “But then you have stupid people like Henry Cejudo and stuff that think they’re just going to go in there and kick his legs and they’re going to take him down easy, and that’s all you’ve got to do is just kick his legs and pressure him. And then, I think Merab, too, I think that might have put a little fear in Merab because Merab makes a lot of those mistakes, too.

RELATED: Petr Yan calls for trilogy match against Aljamain Sterling.

“Yes, he’s got a scary, scary gas tank. He’s going to come forward the whole time. But he reaches and he does a lot of bad stuff fundamentally, too. So, if that fight happens eventually, he’ll probably knock Merab out, too. But I think to actually skilled fighters that can see it, they see how dangerous he is,” Welch continued about Sean O’Malley.

Although Tim Welch thinks Sean O’Malley’s TKO win put fear into Merab Dvalishvili, the Georgian did say it was an early stoppage and was mad at Marc Goddard.

As well, it’s uncertain when a potential Sean O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili fight would happen. O’Malley was vocal in wanting Marlon Vera next, so Dvalishvili may need to win another fight to earn a title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja

Sean O'Malley responds to Alexandre Pantoja's callout, claims he KO'd him in sparring: “Does he want me to post it?"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors: "No shot"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Dana White has squashed rumors that Ronda Rousey would soon return to the UFC.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway emotional leading into UFC return: "With Hawaii on my back, it feels a little bit heavier now"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway is motivated heading into his UFC Singapore return against Korean Zombie.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

Korean Zombie unsure of retirement ahead of Max Holloway fight: "It's very difficult"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Korean Zombie is unsure of retirement leading into his return against Max Holloway.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not underestimating "dangerous" Korean Zombie ahead of UFC Singapore, views this as a "legacy fight"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway knows Korean Zombie is still an elite and dangerous fighter despite what the odds say.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry says he had "so much fun" beating up "f*****g piece of shit" Neil Magny at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023
Josh Thomson
Tony Ferguson

Josh Thomson believes former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check: “I care about all these fighters”

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023

Josh Thomson believes his former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check.

Cub Swanson, Brian Stann
UFC

Cub Swanson says he likely would have retired if he wasn’t given the nod over Hakeem Dawodu: “I probably would have been done”

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023

Cub Swanson is saying he would likely have retired if he wasn’t given the nod from the judges’ in his UFC fight with Hakeem Dawodu.

Dana White
Sean O'Malley

Darren Till weighs in on the so called “Dana White privilege” being given to UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Susan Cox - August 24, 2023

Darren Till is weighing in on the so called ‘Dana White privilege’ being given to UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Kamaru Usman explains why he likes the way Sean O’Malley carries himself: “It just feels real and authentic”

Harry Kettle - August 24, 2023

UFC star Kamaru Usman has explained why he likes Sean O’Malley’s style following his big win at UFC 292.