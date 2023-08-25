Chan Sung Jung says he’s “back to the classic Korean Zombie” at UFC Singapore against Max Holloway

Korean Zombie looking to turn back the clock

“I’m very proud to be competing in the UFC and to have been part of it for so long. This will be my tenth consecutive main event. To know that I helped the sport grow even in a small way makes me very proud,” Korean Zombie said on the UFC Singapore promo video. “Looking back at the younger me, I had no idea that I was going to become this big in the sport. It’s been a very fun journey. I have put everything I have into this sport. Each and every step of this journey is what has made me the man I am today. It’s definitely going to be an exciting fight. I’m going back to the classic Korean Zombie and I’m going to look for the finish.”

If Korean Zombie can turn back the clock, he feels like he can beat and finish Max Holloway which would be a massive statement. If he does just that, he also could get a title shot, despite there being some talk that this will be his retirement fight.

Korean Zombie is currently 17-7 and coming off the TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski. To earn the title shot, Jung picked up a decision win over Dan Ige. In the UFC, he’s 7-4 with notable wins over Dustin Poirier, Frankie Edgar, and Renato Moicano.