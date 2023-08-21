Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at referee Marc Goddard for “another early stoppage” in Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Merab Dvalishvili has taken a shot at Marc Goddard for what he deemed to be an early stoppage in the UFC 292 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

In the main event of UFC 292 last weekend, Aljamain Sterling went head to head with Sean O’Malley. He was hoping to successfully defend his bantamweight championship once again, but instead, he was TKO’d in the second round by ‘Suga’. In the process, of course, he lost his belt, but some have questioned whether or not it was an early stoppage.

Sterling certainly wasn’t out cold, and he was doing everything in his power to defend intelligently. On the flip side, O’Malley was throwing nasty shots, and the popular opinion is that things would’ve gotten much worse for Aljamain if it was allowed to continue.

In the eyes of his friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili, however, he should’ve been given the chance to go out on his shield.