Watch | Sean O’Malley reacts to the replay of his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley has released footage of him and his team watching the replay of his massive win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.
On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley shocked the world. The man known as ‘Suga’ was able to TKO Aljamain Sterling, becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion in the process. It’s a moment he’s been waiting for and one that his fans have been hoping to see for years.
Based on the response, you’d have to say this is one of the biggest results in the recent history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The promotion is clearly ecstatic about it, with Sean likely becoming an even bigger superstar off the back of the win.
In the hours following the triumph, O’Malley sat down with his team, family and friends to watch it all unfold once again.
Reacting to my finish at UFC 292 pic.twitter.com/wEqCJoJV5U
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 21, 2023
O’Malley reflects
“I was able to disconnect. Once I get my breath, I can allow my higher self to take over, and I don’t have any remembrance of being in the fight. It happened. I was just in the moment. I wasn’t trying to think.”
During the footage of Sean actually watching the fight back, he seems incredibly calm. The champ shakes his head on multiple occasions and smiles, almost struggling to believe that his dream has finally become reality.
“That’s crazy that it was a couple of hours ago.”
Some may still not quite believe it, but it’s true: Sean O’Malley is a UFC world champion.
What do you believe is going to be next for Sean O’Malley in the UFC? How long can you see him holding the title for at 135 pounds? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
