Watch | Sean O’Malley reacts to the replay of his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley has released footage of him and his team watching the replay of his massive win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley shocked the world. The man known as ‘Suga’ was able to TKO Aljamain Sterling, becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion in the process. It’s a moment he’s been waiting for and one that his fans have been hoping to see for years.

Based on the response, you’d have to say this is one of the biggest results in the recent history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The promotion is clearly ecstatic about it, with Sean likely becoming an even bigger superstar off the back of the win.

In the hours following the triumph, O’Malley sat down with his team, family and friends to watch it all unfold once again.