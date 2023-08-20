Pros react Sean O’Malley TKO’s Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Tonight’s UFC 292 was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

O’Malley (17-1 MMA) was getting his first opportunity to fight for UFC gold this evening in Boston. ‘Suga’ was returning to the Octagon for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October of last year. Prior to that, the 28-year-old had gone toe-to-toe with Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) was looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense when he squared off with Sean O’Malley this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ was coming off a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in his most previous effort at UFC 288. Prior to that he had defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO and won a split decision over Petr Yan in his first title defense.

Tonight’s UFC 292 main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ was able to keep the fight standing as long as it lasted and was able to connect with his heavy right hand early in the second round. That shot sent ‘Funkmaster’ crashing to the canvas, and O’Malley promptly finished the fight by landing some big ground and pound.

Official UFC 292 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ below:

Either way this fight goes is good for the sport!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Its about to go down!!! 😝 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

F this , I’m going with sterling !! #ufc292 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

I got my guy @funkmasterMMA I love the boos my guy get!! — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) August 20, 2023

Aljo 1-0 boring ass round — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 20, 2023

Cage strikes won the round. Aljo 10-9 #UFCBoston — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Aljo needs earn respect with his hands to get to a take down!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292:

Woooow!! Crazy I saw that! #ufc292 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 20, 2023

The Sugar show goes on. #ufc292 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 20, 2023

Great distance and great shot!! Stopped way too early tho #ufc292 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

The sugar show is all

gold baby congratz to @SugaSeanMMA — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

Take a seat kids. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023

Congratulations @SugaSeanMMA way to be patient and pick your shot!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Perfect counter striking by @SugaSeanMMA sheesh, definitely a star 💯 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023

Our rematch have to happen sooner or later… — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 20, 2023

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling this evening in Boston?