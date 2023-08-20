Pros react Sean O’Malley TKO’s Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

By Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react

O’Malley (17-1 MMA) was getting his first opportunity to fight for UFC gold this evening in Boston. ‘Suga’ was returning to the Octagon for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October of last year. Prior to that, the 28-year-old had gone toe-to-toe with Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) was looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense when he squared off with Sean O’Malley this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ was coming off a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in his most previous effort at UFC 288. Prior to that he had defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO and won a split decision over Petr Yan in his first title defense.

Tonight’s UFC 292 main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ was able to keep the fight standing as long as it lasted and was able to connect with his heavy right hand early in the second round. That shot sent ‘Funkmaster’ crashing to the canvas, and O’Malley promptly finished the fight by landing some big ground and pound.

Official UFC 292 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ below:

Either way this fight goes is good for the sport!!!

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Its about to go down!!! 😝

— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

F this , I’m going with sterling !! #ufc292

— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

@funkmasterMMA wins!

— Tito Ortiz (with the blue check) (@titoortiz) August 20, 2023

I got my guy @funkmasterMMA I love the boos my guy get!!

— Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) August 20, 2023

Here we go!!! #ufc292

— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 20, 2023

Aljo 1-0 boring ass round

— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 20, 2023

Cage strikes won the round. Aljo 10-9 #UFCBoston

— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

 

Aljo needs earn respect with his hands to get to a take down!!!

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292:

Woooow!! Crazy I saw that! #ufc292

— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 20, 2023

The Sugar show goes on. #ufc292

— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 20, 2023

Omggggg @SugaSeanMMA

— Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) August 20, 2023

Great distance and great shot!! Stopped way too early tho #ufc292

— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

The sugar show is all
gold baby congratz to @SugaSeanMMA

— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

Take a seat kids.

— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023

Congratulations @SugaSeanMMA way to be patient and pick your shot!!!

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Perfect counter striking by @SugaSeanMMA sheesh, definitely a star 💯

— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023

Our rematch have to happen sooner or later…

— Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 20, 2023

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling this evening in Boston?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC UFC 292 UFC 295

Related

Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 Results: Sean O'Malley stops Aljamain Sterling (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023
Weili Zhang, UFC
UFC

UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the co-main event title fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Ian Machado Garry, Neil Magny, UFC 292, Pros react, UFC
Neil Magny

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry dominates Neil Magny at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 main card featured a key welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny.

Ian Machado Garry, Neil Magny, UFC 292, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

UFC 292 Results: Ian Garry defeats Neil Magny (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny.

Marlon Vera
Pedro Munhoz

UFC 292 Results: Marlon Vera defeats Pedro Munhoz (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the bantamweight scrap between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

Brad Tavares, Chris Weidman, UFC 292, UFC

Pros react after Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023
Chris Weidman, Brad Tavares, UFC 292, UFC
Chris Weidman

UFC 292 Results: Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the featured prelim between Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares.

UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, Results, UFC, Zhang Weili
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292: 'Sterling vs. O'Malley' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

The Octagon returns to Boston for tonight’s UFC 292 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley.

Marcus McGhee
UFC

Marcus McGhee says winning back-to-back bonuses is "life-changing," eyes return at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2023

Marcus McGhee is now 2-0 with two Performance of the Night bonuses inside the Octagon.

Max Holloway, Hawaii fires
UFC

Max Holloway believes the government "failed the people" of Hawaii as wildfires rage on

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2023

Max Holloway is disappointed in the government as the wildfires in Hawaii have raged on.