Merab Dvalishvili sounds off on the idea of Marlon Vera getting the first crack at newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “He’s not even top 5”

Merab Dvalishvili has lashed out at the idea of Marlon Vera being the first man to challenge Sean O’Malley for the title.

Last weekend, Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. In doing so, he put a target on his back – and many 135 pounders are ready to step up to the plate.

That includes Merab Dvalishvili, a man who has been riding a fantastic win streak as of late. His most recent victory came against Petr Yan, with many believing that was enough to earn him a crack at the belt.

However, O’Malley has come out and said that he’d like to take on former foe Marlon “Chito” Vera in December. In response, Merab had the following to say in a recent interview.