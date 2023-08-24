Exclusive: Mauro Cerilli-Paul Elliott heavyweight banger set for ONE Fight Night 14

After several weeks of bout announcements, one last match has been added to ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Sources close to BJPenn.com have confirmed that Mauro Cerilli will face Paul Elliott in a three-round heavyweight MMA tilt. The contest joins a star-studded card that broadcasts live on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on September 29.

Hailing from Italy, Cerilli has made a name for himself as a ferocious striker with devastating KO power.

A former Cage Warriors Heavyweight Champion and ONE World Title challenger, Cerilli owns a 14-5 record. The Italian hard-hitter has nine victories by knockout, including his rousing finishes of Alain Ngalani and Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Marking his return to action since his unsuccessful encounter with Amir Aliakbari in August 2022, “The Hammer” is determined to redeem himself by adding another highlight-reel finish to his resume at ONE Fight Night 14.

But he isn’t the only one who wants to earn some redemption. Elliott plans to make a statement of his own, too.

The Englishman began his professional MMA career on an emphatic note, stopping his initial four opponents within the first round. Moreover, all of those wins happened within 60 seconds each.

This impressive streak caught ONE Championship’s attention, giving him the opportunity to prove himself on its global stage.

However, the “King of the North” has yet to have his moment of glory.

Elliott suffered a tough knockout loss to Kang Ji Won in March 2022. The Brit then sustained a first-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Martin Batur, but the result was overturned to a no contest after the Croatian tested positive for an androgenic anabolic steroid.

Now, Elliott will continue his hunt for his first promotional win at ONE Fight Night 14 and attempt to return to his destructive ways.