Exclusive: Mauro Cerilli-Paul Elliott heavyweight banger set for ONE Fight Night 14

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2023

After several weeks of bout announcements, one last match has been added to ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Mauro Cerilli Paul Elliott

Sources close to BJPenn.com have confirmed that Mauro Cerilli will face Paul Elliott in a three-round heavyweight MMA tilt. The contest joins a star-studded card that broadcasts live on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on September 29.

Hailing from Italy, Cerilli has made a name for himself as a ferocious striker with devastating KO power.

A former Cage Warriors Heavyweight Champion and ONE World Title challenger, Cerilli owns a 14-5 record. The Italian hard-hitter has nine victories by knockout, including his rousing finishes of Alain Ngalani and Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Marking his return to action since his unsuccessful encounter with Amir Aliakbari in August 2022, “The Hammer” is determined to redeem himself by adding another highlight-reel finish to his resume at ONE Fight Night 14.

But he isn’t the only one who wants to earn some redemption. Elliott plans to make a statement of his own, too.

The Englishman began his professional MMA career on an emphatic note, stopping his initial four opponents within the first round. Moreover, all of those wins happened within 60 seconds each.

This impressive streak caught ONE Championship’s attention, giving him the opportunity to prove himself on its global stage.

However, the “King of the North” has yet to have his moment of glory.

Elliott suffered a tough knockout loss to Kang Ji Won in March 2022. The Brit then sustained a first-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Martin Batur, but the result was overturned to a no contest after the Croatian tested positive for an androgenic anabolic steroid.

Now, Elliott will continue his hunt for his first promotional win at ONE Fight Night 14 and attempt to return to his destructive ways.

ONE Fight Night 14 is topped by four must-see women’s bouts

This exciting contest joins a star-studded ONE Fight Night 14 card.

Headlining the bill is the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

Also at ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title, and Danielle Kelly meets old rival Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

In addition, strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan will take on Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking battle.

And long-reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee will make a big statement about her future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Seo Hee Ham Stamp Fairtex Xiong Jing Nan

Related

Ham Seo Hee Stamp Fairtex

Ham Seo Hee believes she's "a cut above" Stamp Fairtex in MMA

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 23, 2023
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

Stephen Loman breaks down Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade Kickboxing World Title fight

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 23, 2023

Stephen Loman can’t wait to see ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and the division’s MMA kingpin, Fabricio Andrade, slug it out for 26 more pounds of gold on Friday, October 6. The duo will collide for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Sinsamut Klinmee Dmitry Menshikov
ONE Championship

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov added to ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 22, 2023

A lightweight Muay Thai clash between former ONE World Title challengers Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov has just been added to ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Danial Williams
ONE Championship

Danial Williams embraces make-or-break moment at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 22, 2023

Danial Williams’ clash with Jonathan Di Bella for the latter’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video represents more than just a championship bout — it signifies a make-or-break juncture in his journey to solidify his legacy.

Sage Northcutt Stamp Fairtex
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt praises Stamp Fairtex, calls her "a super bright star"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2023

Stamp Fairtex’s meteoric rise and charismatic presence have enamored fans worldwide, and one of her most popular followers has been “Super” Sage Northcutt.

Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci predicts Mark Zuckerberg’s chances of winning an MMA fight: "A hundred percent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2023
Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade eyes legacy-building win at ONE Fight Night 15: "I’ll be making history"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2023

The stakes couldn’t be any higher for ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Ok Rae Yoon
Seo Hee Ham

Ok Rae Yoon says teammate Ham Seo Hee is ‘highly unlikely to lose’ against Stamp Fairtex

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2023

Ham Seo Hee is set to face Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on Friday, September 29, and Ok Rae Yoon believes his Team MAD stablemate has the match in the bag.

Aljamain Sterling Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

UFC’s Aljamain Sterling takes aim at ONE flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson and instantly regrets it

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Demetrious Johnson responded to the somewhat ludicrous comment made by UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling that Father Time has caught up to the ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci faces Shinya Aoki in grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Another epic matchup has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and this one features Mikey Musumeci.