Marlon Vera responds to challenge from newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “See you soon”

Marlon Vera is responding to the challenge he received from newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

It was just this past weekend that saw Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) defeat and in the process de-thrown Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) via TKO at 0:51 of round 2 in the bantamweight title fight at UFC 292.

The 28-year-old O’Malley didn’t waste any time in calling out none other than Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA) for his first title defence.

Speaking with Joe Rogan at the post-fight press conference, Sean O’Malley stated:

“I said going into this fight, it only takes one mistake against me. I don’t even know if that was a mistake – I’m just that f**king good. This is just the beginning of the ‘Suga’ era, I’m running this sh*t until 2035, baby. Did ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera) win? Was it boring. Probably. I’ll whoop ‘Chito’s ass in December in Vegas at T-Mobile. Let’s f**king go.”

Marlon Vera also fought and defeated Pedro Munhoz (20-8 MMA) by unanimous decision this past Saturday night.

‘Sugar’ and ‘Chito’ do have a history, they fought back in August of 2020 at UFC 252 where it was Vera who would defeat O’Malley via TKO and in the process hand him his first and only loss in the Octagon.

In response to the callout from O’Malley, Vera took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following tweets:

“Take a seat kids”

“Send me contact ok”

“Fighting for a world tittle very soon.”

“See u soon Sean”

So by all accounts, Marlon Vera is ‘in’ to fight Sean O’Malley this coming December.

Would you like to see Vera vs. O’Malley 2? Do you believe ‘Suga’ can defeat the 30 year old Vera in what would be his first title defence?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!