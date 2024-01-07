UFC 297 title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva hasn’t fought in front of a full crowd since 2018

Mayra Bueno Silva Eager to Fight In Front Of Packed UFC Crowd Again

During an appearance on MMA Fighting‘s Brazilian podcast “Trocação Franca,” Mayra Bueno Silva spoke out on finally getting the real UFC experience again as a competitor.

“To get fans on their feet with every punch, every move, every takedown, that’s priceless,” Silva said. “That’s incredible. I’m way more anxious to experience that again, to see the crowd again, than about the actual fight. I’m very happy for that.

“When I found out I was going to fight Raquel I thought it was going to be in Vegas,” she continued. “I was happy too because Vegas is where I did my whole UFC career, but when I found out it was going to be in Toronto I realized, damn, we’ll have a crowd again, I’ll meet fans again. I wake up every day thanking God for my life and for the opportunity He’s giving me.”

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is sure to provide a different experience for Silva as opposed to an empty Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasília, Brazil, or the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. How Silva will handle the change on fight night remains to be seen.