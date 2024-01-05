Mayra Bueno Silva shares honest take on upcoming UFC 297 title bout with Raquel Pennington: “Nobody wants to watch this fight”

By Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

Mayra Bueno Silva has given her honest take on her upcoming UFC 297 title showdown with Raquel Pennington.

Mayra Bueno Silva

In the co-main event of UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva will battle Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It will mark the dawn of a new era following the retirement of Amanda Nunes last year.

RELATED: Mayra Bueno Silva responds to recent criticism from Julianna Pena: “I will kill you”

In the eyes of many fans, this is Bueno Silva’s fight to lose – especially after her blockbuster performance against Holly Holm last summer. While she’s had to overcome some adversity since then, she seems to be as prepared as she’s ever been for this opportunity.

Still, there are some critics out there who aren’t overly excited to see this contest. In a recent interview, Bueno Silva acknowledged this, but also promised to put on a show.

Bueno Silva’s honest thoughts

“I will dominate Raquel Pennington,” Bueno Silva told MiddleEasy. “I promise to give a big show. In the paper, it’s no good fight because nobody wants to watch this fight, I know. This fight on the paper is no good. But I promise I will give a big show for everybody.

“Everybody [will] go home and think about, ‘Hey, this girl, Mayra Bueno Silva, is the chosen one,’” she concluded.

“Raquel is more tough than Julianna,” Bueno Silva said. “Julianna, easy money.

“I think she’s tough and she has good [boxing] but she don’t have good jiu-jitsu and good takedowns,” she concluded. “I think I’m better than her at everything, but she’s tough, it’s hard to hurt her. I will knock her out. I believe this 100 percent.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe Mayra Bueno Silva will be holding championship gold by the end of the night at UFC 297? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Mayra Bueno Silva Raquel Pennington UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3 rumors swirl after ‘Stylebender’ shares photo of his updated physique

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024
Chris Weidman
UFC

Former champion Chris Weidman reportedly booked to return at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is reportedly set to return to the Octagon in March at UFC Atlantic City.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Sean O'Malley details plan to finish this year as biggest star in sports: "I will be as big as Conor"

Josh Evanoff - January 4, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that he will end this year as the biggest name in sports.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants his next fight to be for the undisputed title: “Come on”

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to be frustrated with how the division is playing out.

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria lays out plan to fight Conor McGregor after beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Ilia Topuria is expecting to have a massive 2024.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad

Henry Cejudo believes Belal Muhammad is at risk of losing the UFC 300 welterweight title fight to Jorge Masvidal

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024
Jorge Masvidal
Renato Moicano

Jorge Masvidal's teammate gives update on 'Gamebred's' potential return to fighting

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Renato Moicano, a teammate of Jorge Masvidal at American Top Team has provided an update on ‘Gamebred’s’ potential return to fighting.

Gilbert Burns, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Gilbert Burns comes to the defense of former training partner Paddy Pimblett: “He’s a legit fighter”

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Gilbert Burns is coming to the defense of former training partner Paddy Pimblett.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results
Max Holloway

Josh Emmett calls out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway: “He’s fought everyone but me”

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Josh Emmett has called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White, UFC 300, UFC
Dana White

Ariel Helwani claims Dana White and company “have a rabbit in their hat” for UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Ariel Helwani is claiming that Dana White and company ‘have a rabbit in their hat’ for UFC 300.