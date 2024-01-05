Mayra Bueno Silva shares honest take on upcoming UFC 297 title bout with Raquel Pennington: “Nobody wants to watch this fight”

Mayra Bueno Silva has given her honest take on her upcoming UFC 297 title showdown with Raquel Pennington.

In the co-main event of UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva will battle Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It will mark the dawn of a new era following the retirement of Amanda Nunes last year.

In the eyes of many fans, this is Bueno Silva’s fight to lose – especially after her blockbuster performance against Holly Holm last summer. While she’s had to overcome some adversity since then, she seems to be as prepared as she’s ever been for this opportunity.

Still, there are some critics out there who aren’t overly excited to see this contest. In a recent interview, Bueno Silva acknowledged this, but also promised to put on a show.