Chael Sonnen shuts down talks of Jorge Masvidal fighting Leon Edwards at UFC 300, names the only opponent ‘Gamebred’ will take

By Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on who Jorge Masvidal could face at UFC 300.

Jorge Masvidal, Unretired, UFC

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal took to social media and appeared to announce that he was coming out of retirement. While there’s been no confirmation as to what exactly that means, many are speculating that he could be doing so in order to compete at UFC 300. It would make sense, given that he’s a blockbuster name in mixed martial arts, and the promotion clearly wants to make UFC 300 as stacked as possible.

Some suggested that he could challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship in order to finally settle their grudge match. Alas, it doesn’t feel like that’s on the horizon, with Chael Sonnen giving his own view on what direction they could go in.

Sonnen’s Masvidal prediction

“There’s a one-in-a-million chance that he goes back, and if he got everything together and he got it all planned, he’s got a deal done behind the scenes that would have to be him vs. Gaethje at (170 pounds) for the ‘BMF,’” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“The only way you could make up for his retirement or that you could make up for the discrepancy within records is if you spot him the weight and you move Gaethje to 170 and you make it for a ‘BMF.’”

“I know Masvidal is not going to fight in the UFC ever again, and that it is not his choice unless it’s at 300 for the belt against Gaethje,” Sonnen said. “I’m not predicting it for you. I’m all but guaranteeing you it’s not going happen.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Would you be interested in seeing Jorge Masvidal take on Justin Gaethje for the BMF championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Chael Sonnen Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC

