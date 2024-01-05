Chael Sonnen shuts down talks of Jorge Masvidal fighting Leon Edwards at UFC 300, names the only opponent ‘Gamebred’ will take

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on who Jorge Masvidal could face at UFC 300.

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal took to social media and appeared to announce that he was coming out of retirement. While there’s been no confirmation as to what exactly that means, many are speculating that he could be doing so in order to compete at UFC 300. It would make sense, given that he’s a blockbuster name in mixed martial arts, and the promotion clearly wants to make UFC 300 as stacked as possible.

RELATED: Jorge Masvidal announces he is ending his retirement

Some suggested that he could challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship in order to finally settle their grudge match. Alas, it doesn’t feel like that’s on the horizon, with Chael Sonnen giving his own view on what direction they could go in.