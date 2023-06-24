UFC Jacksonville Results: Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the featherweight main event between Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Emmett (18-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout for the promotion‘s interim featherweight title back in February. Prior to that setback, the 38-year-old American had put together a five-fight win streak, which included knockouts victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria (13-0) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this afternoon in Florida. ‘El Matador’ has gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks, his most recent victory coming by way of submission over Bryce Mitchell last December.

Round one of the UFC Jacksonville main event begins and Josh Emmett comes forward with a big combination, but nothing landed cleanly. Emmett continuing to put on the pressure. He unloads a three-punch combination. Ilia Topuria returns fire with a good counter right. Both men are throwing heavy leather, but neither man is landing clean thus far. There’s a nice right hand from Topuria. Emmett falls short with a flurry. More big shots and misses from the featherweights. Emmett tries a head kick, Topuria repsonds with a counter right. One minute to go. Emmett with a low kick. He follows that up with an overhand right that falls short. Topuria with a 1-2. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Jacksonville main event begins and Josh Emmett wings a pair of big right hands. The Team Alpha Male product continues to fall short with his combos. A nice counter combination by Topuria. Emmett with a hook. A low kick from Topuria and then a lead right behind it. A low kick and left hook from Emmett. Ilia Topuria pressuring and lands a low kick. He follows that up with a four-piece combo. Another big shot drops Emmett and now Topuria opens up against the cage. Emmett knocks him off-balance but can’t capitalize before Topuria pops up and gets back on the attack. A hard counter right hurts Emmett, but the horns sounds before Topuria can pounce.

Ilia Topuria sends Josh Emmett to the canvas 🔥 #UFCJacksonville

Round three of the UFC Jacksonville headliner begins and Josh Emmett comes out swinging. He gets caught coming in by a low kick. Josh is wearing some serious damage around his left eye. Ilia continues to batter him with solid low kicks. Topuria keeping the pressure on with some stiff jabs. A heavy right hand from Topuria prompts Emmett to exchange and both land hard shots. Topuria keeping Emmett stuck near the fence as they trade blows. Emmett’s left eye is almost swollen shut. Ilia Topuria keeping on the pressure. He lands a pair of hooks and then a heavy low kick. Stiff jab. The horn sounds after another good combination from Topuria.

Round fours and five were more of the same. Ilia Topuria continued to land strikes seemingly at will, while Josh Emmett showcased his heart and toughness.

Masterclass performance by Topuria so far😳🔥

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Ilia Topuria def. Josh Emmett by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45)

