What’s next for Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas after UFC Vegas 89?

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas avoided her first career three-fight losing skid with a decision win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89. Namajunas started strong and won the first two rounds, as well as winning the final two to get the decision victory.

After the win, Rose Namajunas called out Maycee Barber which is a logical next matchup. Erin Blanchfield faces Manon Fiorot this weekend and the winner of that will face the winner of Grasso-Shevchenko 3. With that, a matchup of Namajunas vs. Barber is the most logical next step as the winner would be a win away from a title shot.

It’s also a perfect Fight Night main event and an opportunity for Barber to go five rounds, while for Namajunas, if she can beat ‘The Future’ it would prove she is a title contender once again.