Maycee Barber claps back at Erin Blanchfield following “pathetic” remarks: “She’s fighting girls after I already changed them”
Maycee Barber has hit back at Erin Blanchfield as the two flyweight stars continue to trade blows and tease a future showdown.
Right now, the women’s flyweight division is looking pretty electric in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of top contenders hoping to make their mark in the months and years to come, and that includes Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.
Both have their eyes set on the title, and both are ranked in the top five. Recently, though, Erin Blanchfield had some less than flattering remarks for Barber.
In response, Maycee has hit back as their rivalry continues to grow.
Barber hits back at Blanchfield
“Erin fought my leftovers,” Barber told James Lynch. “Erin fought JJ Aldrich after I beat her, Erin fought Miranda Maverick after I beat her. Erin’s fighting the leftovers, and she’s fighting girls after I already changed them.
“JJ Aldrich, after I beat her, was never the same fighter that she was ever again,” she continued. “She was always shy of getting hit after I hit her. Erin doesn’t have the power that I have, and so for her to say that, I think it’s just completely ignorant and uneducated. I think she’s just trying to create the storyline and the drama.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
With both being in their mid-20s, you’d have to imagine they’ll meet in the cage sooner rather than later.
Would you be interested in seeing a fight between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield? If it does happen, who do you believe would be the favorite? Let us know your thoughts on this and the flyweight division as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Erin Blanchfield Maycee Barber UFC