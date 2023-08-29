BJ Penn believes if he didn’t run for Governor he still would’ve continued to fight: “The Governor run pulled me out”

BJ Penn knows firsthand how hard it is for fighters to walk away from the sport.

Penn last fought back in May of 2019, where he suffered a decision loss to former Strikeforce title holder Clay Guida.

Although ’The Prodigy’ had announced his retirement from MMA on multiple occasions prior to squaring off with ‘The Carpenter’, he opted to continue fighting in hopes of returning to the form that helped him capture UFC titles in two divisions.

Penn’s decision to continue did not payoff as planned and he admits it was hard to walk away from the sport as that is all he’s known for most of his life.

Now, BJ Penn is adamant that he is retired for good and claims running for Governor of Hawaii allowed him to truly move on from fighting.