UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway finishes The Korean Zombie (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the main event between Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC

Holloway (24-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April. That victory got ‘Blessed‘ back in the win column, as he had previously suffered a third loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 276.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie’, will be looking to get back in the win column after losing to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in his last Octagon appearance at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘TKZ’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in June of 2021.

Round one of the UFC Singapore main event begins and Max Holloway opens with a pair of low kicks. Both men land left hands. The Korean Zombie is looking to close the distance. A counter left from Jung. He tries to rush in, but Holloway wobbles him with a big counter. Holloway advancing now. They trade shots near the fence. A left hook from Holloway. He goes to the body and then lands a big combination. Holloway with a 1-2. Jung knocks Holloway back with a clean right. Holloway responds with a straight right and body kick. ‘TKZ’ with a right hook. Holloway body shot. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Singapore headliner begins and The Korean Zombie lands a lead left. Max Holloway goes low-high with a 1-2 and the second one crumples Jung. Holloway doesn’t want to follow up, so after a moment, he latches onto an ultra-deep anaconda choke. Jung somehow manages to survive the submission and work his way back up to his feet. They separate. Jung swinging heat him. Combos from Holloway, who shoves out of a clinch two minutes in. Body shot, sneaky left hook. Left hook from Jung in return. Long straight right by Holloway, Jung punches free of the fence. ‘TKZ’ with another blitz, but Holloway counters nicely. A low kick from Jung. Hard body shot from Holloway, who eats an overhand right and returns fire with combinations. One minute to go. Slick low-high work from Holloway. Counter body kick. Spinning back kick. Jung lead right met by a body kick. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the UFC Singapore main event begins and The Korean Zombie comes out swinging. Max Holloway with a beautiful counter right and Jung hits the deck. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Singapore Results: Max Holloway def. The Korean Zombie via KO at 0:23 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Holloway fight next following his KO victory over Chan Sung Jung this morning in Singapore?

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC UFC Singapore

