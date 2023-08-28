Germaine de Randamie planning to end three-year hiatus this fall: “There is a fire burning”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is eyeing a return.

‘The Iron Lady’ has been out of action since a clash with Julianna Pena in October 2020. Facing the future women’s bantamweight champion, she scored a third-round submission win over ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’. While a massive win for Germaine de Randamie, she’s been inactive since then.

She was later booked to face Irene Aldana at UFC 268 in November 2021 but withdrew due to injury. Following that canceled bout, Germaine de Randamie became pregnant with her first child. In March, the former champion and her girlfriend welcomed a son into the world. Just months after giving birth, she’s ready to return.

Germaine de Randamie revealed her plans to return in a recent interview with Eurosport. There, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion stated that she would be back in the fall. While she wasn’t specific as to who she could face, fans can expect ‘The Iron Lady’ back in the octagon later this year.

RELATED: MAYRA BUENO SILVA VOWS TO “SMASH” JULIANNA PENA FOLLOWING HER COMMENTS AFTER FAILED DRUG TEST

“We are full in training and I don’t have a date yet, but we are going for November or October, end of October or November,” Germaine De Randamie told Eurosport in the interview. “I’m feeling good, I’m waiting for the call right now. My manager is negotiating, so we’ll see, but 2023 it will be anyway.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

She continued, “I have to say very honestly after three years it is tough because I am also getting older by the day. My body feels that, but there is a fire burning in me. You can no longer take that figure away, and especially now that I have become a mother, I fight with a different goal: my little man. I want to make him proud. … So in the end, whoever is in front of me, it will be them or me, that’s one thing for sure.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Germaine de Randamie fight in her return?