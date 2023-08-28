Germaine de Randamie planning to end three-year hiatus this fall: “There is a fire burning”

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is eyeing a return.

Germaine-de-Randamie

‘The Iron Lady’ has been out of action since a clash with Julianna Pena in October 2020. Facing the future women’s bantamweight champion, she scored a third-round submission win over ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’. While a massive win for Germaine de Randamie, she’s been inactive since then.

She was later booked to face Irene Aldana at UFC 268 in November 2021 but withdrew due to injury. Following that canceled bout, Germaine de Randamie became pregnant with her first child. In March, the former champion and her girlfriend welcomed a son into the world. Just months after giving birth, she’s ready to return.

Germaine de Randamie revealed her plans to return in a recent interview with Eurosport. There, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion stated that she would be back in the fall. While she wasn’t specific as to who she could face, fans can expect ‘The Iron Lady’ back in the octagon later this year.

RELATED: MAYRA BUENO SILVA VOWS TO “SMASH” JULIANNA PENA FOLLOWING HER COMMENTS AFTER FAILED DRUG TEST

Germaine de Randamie

“We are full in training and I don’t have a date yet, but we are going for November or October, end of October or November,” Germaine De Randamie told Eurosport in the interview. “I’m feeling good, I’m waiting for the call right now. My manager is negotiating, so we’ll see, but 2023 it will be anyway.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

She continued, “I have to say very honestly after three years it is tough because I am also getting older by the day. My body feels that, but there is a fire burning in me. You can no longer take that figure away, and especially now that I have become a mother, I fight with a different goal: my little man. I want to make him proud. … So in the end, whoever is in front of me, it will be them or me, that’s one thing for sure.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Germaine de Randamie fight in her return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Germaine de Randamie UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya excited to expose 'gym hero' Sean Strickland: "Knock him out with my painted nails"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Former opponent offers Dustin Poirier late 2023 rematch: "I'm up one!"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has received a callout from Michael Johnson.

UFC Paris
UFC Paris

UFC Paris down to 10 bouts after two fight cancellations

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

UFC Paris is now down to a total of 10 fights.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry names the two opponents he'd like to headline UFC Dublin against

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

Ian Machado Garry has an idea for who will be standing across the Octagon from him in the main event of UFC Dublin.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland doubts he'll get a chance to face Ian Machado Garry: "I don't think I fit the blueprint"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Kevin Holland would like to share the Octagon with Ian Machado Garry, but he doesn’t think the bout will happen in the near future.

Chael Sonnen Merab Dvalishvili

Chael Sonnen thinks Merab Dvalishvili could be risking his career by waiting for UFC title shot

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds after Ilia Topuria suggests it’s time for him to retire following win at UFC Singapore

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway will not be heeding Ilia Topuria’s advice.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Alex Pereira sounds off on “washed up” Anthony Smith for bashing other fighters: “He never amounted to anything”

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Alex Pereira has some scathing words for fellow UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway has praised Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, following their fantastic fight at UFC Singapore.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 269
UFC

UFC champion Sean O’Malley sounds off on MMA managers that take 20% of fighter purses: “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at MMA managers who take a certain amount of their fighter’s purse.