UFC Singapore Bonus Report: Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie take home ‘FOTN’ honors

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

The Octagon returned to Singapore for today’s UFC Fight Night event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

The highly anticipated featherweight main event proved to be a thrilling slugfest for as long as it lasted. Max Holloway was able to hurt Chan Sung Jung on a number of occasions in the opening two rounds, but in classic Zombie fashion, the Korean stayed in the fight and kept on swinging. That was until early in round three when a perfectly timed right hand from ‘Blessed’ landed flush on the chin of ‘TKZ’ and put him away for good.

UFC Singapore was co-headlined a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith (37-18 MMA) and Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann (21-9 MMA). The bout turned out to be a closely contested battle. Anthony Smith clearly won the opening round, but Ryan Spann came back strong in round two, shutting the left eye of the former UFC title challenger. The third and final round was back and forth, but in the end, two judges’ scored the final five minutes in favor of ‘Lionheart’.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Singapore main event. ‘Blessed’ won the contest by third round knockout.

Performance of the night: Junior Tafa pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Parker Porter (see that here).

Performance of the night: Michal Oleksiejczuk earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Chidi Njokuani on today’s prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Singapore event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

