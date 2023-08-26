UFC Singapore: ‘Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Singapore for today’s UFC Fight Night event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

Holloway (24-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie’, will be looking to get back in the win column after losing to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) in his last Octagon appearance at UFC 273.

The co-main event of UFC Singapore features a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith (36-18 MMA) and Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann (21-8 MMA).

Smith, 35, will be looking for a win after having lost his last two fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA).

Spann, 32, is also looking for a victory after his last fight night ended in defeat against Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March.

Also featured on the main card lineup of UFC Singapore is a highly anticipated women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blachfield and Taila Santos.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Singapore Main Card (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Alex Caceres (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

UFC Singapore Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)

Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)

