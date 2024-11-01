TJ Dillashaw explains what went wrong for Max Holloway in UFC 308 KO loss to Ilia Topuria

TJ Dillashaw On Where Things Went Awry for Max Holloway

Appearing on the “JAXXON Podcast,” former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw shared that he believes Max Holloway misread having Ilia Topuria’s number before round three began (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he (Holloway) got too comfortable in the second round,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON Podcast.” “He started piecing him (Topuria) up, right? He’s using his distance, he had a great jab, he’s hammering his jab, and Max is a volume guy.

“His volume’s working, he gets better and better as the fight goes on, and I think when it got into the third round, he got a little comfortable, and Topuria’s fast as f*ck. He did that slapping hook to get his hands away from his face with that overhand right and then it changed everything.”

Topuria may have locked up “Fighter of the Year” honors with his showing against Holloway. As for “Blessed,” the future UFC Hall of Famer is leaning toward making a permanent move to lightweight. Holloway told reporters that there isn’t much else to do now that his chances of being the 145-pound king once more have gotten quite slim.