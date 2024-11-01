TJ Dillashaw explains what went wrong for Max Holloway in UFC 308 KO loss to Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024

TJ Dillashaw believes he knows where things went south for Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308

Holloway attempted to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion when he met the undefeated Ilia Topuria in Abu Dhabi. “Blessed” was competitive in the first two rounds, but things went off the rails for him in the third frame. Sensing that he had Holloway hurt, Topuria unleashed a barrage of strikes before catching his opponent flush for the knockout win.

It was the first time Holloway had been knocked out in a pro MMA fight.

RELATED: DANA WHITE PONDERS DECISION TO LEAVE BMF TITLE OUT OF ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY FIGHT AT UFC 308

TJ Dillashaw On Where Things Went Awry for Max Holloway

Appearing on the “JAXXON Podcast,” former two-time UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw shared that he believes Max Holloway misread having Ilia Topuria’s number before round three began (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he (Holloway) got too comfortable in the second round,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON Podcast.” “He started piecing him (Topuria) up, right? He’s using his distance, he had a great jab, he’s hammering his jab, and Max is a volume guy.

“His volume’s working, he gets better and better as the fight goes on, and I think when it got into the third round, he got a little comfortable, and Topuria’s fast as f*ck. He did that slapping hook to get his hands away from his face with that overhand right and then it changed everything.”

Topuria may have locked up “Fighter of the Year” honors with his showing against Holloway. As for “Blessed,” the future UFC Hall of Famer is leaning toward making a permanent move to lightweight. Holloway told reporters that there isn’t much else to do now that his chances of being the 145-pound king once more have gotten quite slim.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Max Holloway TJ Dillashaw UFC

