Shavkat Rakhmonov scoffs at Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 310 prediction: ‘I think he is delusional’

Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t see himself being stopped by Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310. Rakhmonov and Garry will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. It’s a pivotal bout in the welterweight division. While Rakhmonov didn’t get his planned title fight against Belal Muhammad for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view, he’ll need to keep his attention on Garry or risk losing a shot at the 170-pound gold. “Nomad” has caught wind of Garry predicting a stoppage victory, and he couldn’t help but to respond. RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY ADMITS SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV SUBMITTED HIM IN TRAINING AHEAD OF UFC 310 MEETING: “DO IT ON SATURDAY”

Shavkat Rakhmonov Slams Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 310 Stoppage Prediction

Shavkat Rakhmonov spoke to reporters during a UFC 310 media day session. In the scrum, Rakhmonov didn’t take too kindly to Ian Machado Garry vowing to finish him (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t think that’s how it’s going to happen; I think he’s delusional,” Rakhmonov said through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day when asked to react to Machado Garry’s stoppage prediction. “I think I’m going to beat him and get to my goal.”

With that said, Rakhmonov didn’t downplay Garry’s accomplishments and skills inside the Octagon.

“He’s undefeated, and he’s beat good guys such as Geoff Neal and Michael ‘Venum’ Page, but if he’s the toughest test of my career, the fight will show it. I can’t say right now,” Rakhmonov said.

UFC 310 will be headlined by a flyweight title fight. Champion Alexandre Pantoja will look to thwart the challenge of former RIZIN star Kai Asakura. This will actually be Asakura’s UFC debut. History hasn’t been kind to UFC debutants who received a title shot in their first promotional bout. We’ll see if Asakura can channel his inner Maurice Smith and snag championship gold in his first outing under the UFC banner.

