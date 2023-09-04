Canelo Alvarez responds after being called out by Terence Crawford: “He’s a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight”

By Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Canelo Alvarez is responding after being called out by Terence Crawford.

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez

Terrance Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion, but according to Canelo Alvarez, his only legitimate threat was Errol Spence. It was on July 29th of this year that Crawford defeated Spence via TKO. Crawford has a total of 40 wins in the ring, 0 losses, with 31 of those victories coming via way of knockout.

Alvarez, who has a record of 59 wins (39 by KO), 2 losses, and 2 draws has been questioned about whether or not he will fight Crawford.

Canelo, speaking with ‘TMZ Sports‘ shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford:

“No, look, like I always said, I respect Terence Crawford. He’s a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight.”

Continuing Canelo Alvarez said:

“If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter in Errol Spence. Other than that, I don’t think he’s beaten other great fighters like Spence.”

Alvarez believes his resume isn’t even comparable to Crawford’s. Alvarez has fought Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, and Gennady Golovkin to name a few. The 33 year old is preparing to fight Jermell Charlo on Saturday, September 30th in Las Vegas.

Speaking about his upcoming fight, Alvarez said:

“Jermell Charlo is a great fighter, he’s a talented fighter and he’s undisputed in his weight class. It’s going to be a good fight so I’m happy to be in this kind of fight, in the big fights.”

“The fight is almost here so I’m excited. I’m excited because I feel great.”

When asked if Crawford will be his next opponent following his fight with Charlo, Canelo responded:

“We’ll see.”

So there you have it, Canelo Alvarez is not sounding excited about the prospect of fighting Terence Crawford anytime soon.

Would you like to see Alvarez vs Crawford in the ring? Who do you think would be victorious?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

