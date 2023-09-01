Daniel Cormier warns Max Holloway from lightweight move: “A little bit small”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Max Holloway should think twice about a move to lightweight.

‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC Singapore last weekend. There, Max Holloway faced The Korean Zombie, in his retirement fight. In the end, the former featherweight champion scored a highlight-reel third-round knockout to earn the victory.

Following the win, many speculated on what Max Holloway could do next. One thing is for sure, Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see the former champion up at lightweight. While the Hawaiian has teased that a potential move to 155 pounds could be next, ‘DC’ doesn’t believe it makes sense right now.

The commentator discussed Max Holloway’s future in a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast. There, Daniel Cormier warned ‘Blessed’ away from moving up to lightweight. The analyst also cited the Hawaiian’s one lightweight bout in April 2019 against Dustin Poirier, where he lost by unanimous decision.

“He’s one of those guys that just feels like a special talent,” Daniel Cormier praised Max Holloway during a recent edition of his podcast. “You feel like he’s going to be around for a long time still. For all the damage that he’s taken, he’s never been knocked down. He cannot be hurt, he’s so tough, he’s going to be a handful for anyone. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with him next.”

He continued, “The one time he fought at 155 [against Poirier] he seemed a little bit small. So for as big as he is at featherweight, it would be like [the opposite] in terms of lightweight. He’s not necessarily a big guy at 145.”

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments? Who do you want to see Max Holloway fight next?