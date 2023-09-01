Daniel Cormier warns Max Holloway from lightweight move: “A little bit small”

By Josh Evanoff - September 1, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Max Holloway should think twice about a move to lightweight.

Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway

‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC Singapore last weekend. There, Max Holloway faced The Korean Zombie, in his retirement fight. In the end, the former featherweight champion scored a highlight-reel third-round knockout to earn the victory.

Following the win, many speculated on what Max Holloway could do next. One thing is for sure, Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see the former champion up at lightweight. While the Hawaiian has teased that a potential move to 155 pounds could be next, ‘DC’ doesn’t believe it makes sense right now.

The commentator discussed Max Holloway’s future in a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast. There, Daniel Cormier warned ‘Blessed’ away from moving up to lightweight. The analyst also cited the Hawaiian’s one lightweight bout in April 2019 against Dustin Poirier, where he lost by unanimous decision.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER CASTS DOUBT ON RONDA ROUSEY RETURNING TO THE OCTAGON AT UFC 300: “DON’T BELIEVE FOR ONE SECOND”

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, UFC 236

“He’s one of those guys that just feels like a special talent,” Daniel Cormier praised Max Holloway during a recent edition of his podcast. “You feel like he’s going to be around for a long time still. For all the damage that he’s taken, he’s never been knocked down. He cannot be hurt, he’s so tough, he’s going to be a handful for anyone. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with him next.”

He continued, “The one time he fought at 155 [against Poirier] he seemed a little bit small. So for as big as he is at featherweight, it would be like [the opposite] in terms of lightweight. He’s not necessarily a big guy at 145.”

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments? Who do you want to see Max Holloway fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Max Holloway

Related

Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey

Daniel Cormier casts doubt on Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon at UFC 300: "Don't believe for one second"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023
Daniel Cormier and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier laughs off Sean O'Malley's new 'CHAMP' tattoo: "We all know who you are!"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t a huge fan of Sean O’Malley’s latest tattoo.

Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway
Dana White

UFC President Dana White discusses the possibility of making Max Holloway vs. Alex Volkanovski 4: “I don’t love it”

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2023

UFC president Dana White has explained why he isn’t crazy about the idea of booking Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 4.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Korean Zombie after UFC Singapore?

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

In the main event of UFC Singapore, a featherweight banger headlined the card as Max Holloway took on Korean Zombie.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds after Ilia Topuria suggests it’s time for him to retire following win at UFC Singapore

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Max Holloway will not be heeding Ilia Topuria’s advice.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway happy to dispel “Pillow Holloway” nickname with KO win over The Korean Zombie: “I guess I had stone in the pillowcase today”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Max Holloway debunked the narrative that he lacks punching power and he’s happy to let everyone know it.

Alexander Volkanovski
Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie'

Max Holloway explains why he didn’t callout Alex Volkanovski following KO win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Max Holloway has explained why he didn’t callout Alex Volkanovski following his knockout win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore.

The Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

The Korean Zombie issues statement following KO loss to Max Holloway and subsequent retirement

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

The Korean Zombie has issued a statement following his KO loss to Max Holloway and subsequent retirement announcement.

Max Holloway, The Korean Zomie, UFC Singapore, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Singapore Bonus Report: Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

The Octagon returned to Singapore for today’s UFC Fight Night event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.