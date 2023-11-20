Max Holloway says he’s on the “shortlist” to fight Conor McGregor

By Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

Max Holloway is claiming he’s on the ‘shortlist’ to fight Conor McGregor.

Max Holloway

The two have a history, it was Holloway (25-7 MMA) vs McGregor (22-6 MMA) in a featherweight bout way back in August of 2013, where it was the Irishman defeating ‘Blessed’ by unanimous decision.

There has yet to be a rematch between the two fighters, but Max Holloway believes there will come a day when they will once again meet in the Octagon.

McGregor, at 35, has been out of commission since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. ‘Notorious’ is scheduled to make his return to the cage in 2024 to fight opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA).

Holloway, speaking with ESPN, shared the following insight into a possible upcoming fight with McGregor:

“Conor McGregor fights who he wants to fight and I’m always on the shortlist for him. It probably irks him that I was the only man that he didn’t get to put away in the featherweight division, so we’ll see. I have nothing but respect for the guy. I’m glad he’s coming back. It’s going to be great for the sport that he’s coming back.”

Continuing Max Holloway said:

“A lot of people are saying (Michael) Chandler, but if you think Dana White has a nasty curveball, Conor’s curveball is way more nasty than his. At the end of the day, we’ll see what happens. I’m always on the shortlist for the dude. I’m just glad that there is talks of him coming back and we’ll wait to see when the talk is. Everything is talk until it’s not, until he’s making that walk to the octagon.”

Concluding, ‘Blessed’ reiterated (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m on the shortlist for that Conor fight. He knows it. His fans know it. Me and him are probably going to fight. We’re in fighting talks until the day we both finally retire. I think you’re going to see that one in the future, especially with him coming back.”

Would you like to see a Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor II?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Topics:

Conor McGregor Max Holloway UFC

