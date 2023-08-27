Photo | Sean O’Malley celebrates his UFC title win with a new tattoo on his forehead

Sean O’Malley Gets New Face Tattoo

MMA Uncensored has taken to Twitter to point out the new tattoo on the forehead of Sean O’Malley. It reads, “MMXXIII Champ” to commemorate the 2023 UFC title win.

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley celebrated his win with a new tattoo on his forehead. “MMXXIII Champ” Roman numerals for 2023 Champ You like it? #SeanOmalley #tattoo #UFC #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/AEljvro3mx — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) August 27, 2023

O’Malley has been pushing for a rematch against Marlon “Chito” Vera. While many agree that Vera hasn’t exactly amassed a streak worthy of a title opportunity, money talks and the UFC is quite high on the “Sugar” show. If O’Malley wants to get a chance to avenge his lone career defeat, there seems to be very little doubt that he’ll get his wish.

With that said, Sean O’Malley also has big goals down the line. He recently told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he might move up to the featherweight division to obtain “champ-champ” status, or even take the Conor McGregor route and have a pro boxing match. The ideal boxing opponent for O’Malley is Gervonta “Tank” Davis (via MMAJunkie).

“I think there’s a couple ways of (reaching McGregor status),” O’Malley said. “Defending the belt obviously is one way. Putting a beautiful knockout on for my first title defense would do that. Moving up a weight class, but I’m not trying to fight (featherweight champ) Alexander Volkanovski. Hopefully he’s fighting Ilia Topuria. If Ilia goes out there and beats Volk, I would love to move up to 145 and fight Ilia. If Gervonta Davis – you know he’s (5-foot-3), that’s a fight that interests me.”