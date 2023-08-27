Photo | Sean O’Malley celebrates his UFC title win with a new tattoo on his forehead

By Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Sean O’Malley has a new face tattoo celebrating his first UFC championship victory.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win

The “Sugar” show is the new UFC bantamweight titleholder. He defeated Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 292. After the big title win, O’Malley has added some fresh ink on his face.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY EXPRESSES INTEREST IN FIGHTING FOR THE FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE IN 2024: “IF ILIA GOES OUT THERE AND BEATS VOLK, I WOULD LOVE TO MOVE UP TO 145”

Sean O’Malley Gets New Face Tattoo

MMA Uncensored has taken to Twitter to point out the new tattoo on the forehead of Sean O’Malley. It reads, “MMXXIII Champ” to commemorate the 2023 UFC title win.

O’Malley has been pushing for a rematch against Marlon “Chito” Vera. While many agree that Vera hasn’t exactly amassed a streak worthy of a title opportunity, money talks and the UFC is quite high on the “Sugar” show. If O’Malley wants to get a chance to avenge his lone career defeat, there seems to be very little doubt that he’ll get his wish.

With that said, Sean O’Malley also has big goals down the line. He recently told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he might move up to the featherweight division to obtain “champ-champ” status, or even take the Conor McGregor route and have a pro boxing match. The ideal boxing opponent for O’Malley is Gervonta “Tank” Davis (via MMAJunkie).

“I think there’s a couple ways of (reaching McGregor status),” O’Malley said. “Defending the belt obviously is one way. Putting a beautiful knockout on for my first title defense would do that. Moving up a weight class, but I’m not trying to fight (featherweight champ) Alexander Volkanovski. Hopefully he’s fighting Ilia Topuria. If Ilia goes out there and beats Volk, I would love to move up to 145 and fight Ilia. If Gervonta Davis – you know he’s (5-foot-3), that’s a fight that interests me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

