Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway, featherweights need a “motorcycle helmet” to survive his power

Ilia Topuria cautions Max Holloway ahead of UFC 308

Topuria gave a glowing update on his UFC 308 preparation at a recent press conference.

“Better than ever,” Topuria said. “I really wouldn’t want to be in someone else’s shoes, believe me. I’ve prepared very, very hard. I’m at that point where I think that right now in my weight class, a good motorcycle helmet is needed. Because if not, there is no solution.”

Topuria has a lot of reasons to feel confident in his power ahead of UFC 308. The undefeated champion has earned finishes of Jai Herbert, Ryan Hall, and Damon Jackson during his UFC tenure.

Topuria will face a tough challenge in Holloway, who is looking to reclaim the UFC featherweight title. Since three losses to Volkanovski, Holloway has earned featherweight wins over Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie.

Despite Topuria’s dismissal of the top contenders, there are a slew of top names surging into the title conversation. Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will battle this weekend in a potential No. 1 contender fight at UFC 306.

Topuria has the opportunity to prove himself right at UFC 308. In the meantime, Holloway should prepare for a fired-up Topuria with a point to prove in Abu Dhabi.