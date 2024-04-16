Max Holloway admits that Conor McGregor rematch would be his ideal next fight: “Let’s run it back”

By Josh Evanoff - April 16, 2024

In his ideal world, Max Holloway would be facing Conor McGregor in his UFC return later this year.

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor

‘Blessed’ returned to the cage over the weekend on the main card of UFC 300. In a rare lightweight appearance for the former featherweight champion, he faced Justin Gaethje. On the line was ‘The Highlight’s BMF gold that he won last year against Dustin Poirier. Despite entering the bout as an underdog, Max Holloway turned in a masterclass.

The featherweight largely dominated through four rounds of action. In round five, Max Holloway knocked out Gaethje with just one second left on the clock, in a knockout that instantly went viral. Following the victory, the newly crowned ‘BMF’ champion called to face featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.

However, that’s not exactly Max Holloway’s ideal next fight. Speaking in a recent interview with KHON News, ‘Blessed’ was asked who he would like to face next. There, Holloway admitted that rematching Conor McGregor would be his first choice. ‘The Notorious’ famously handed the Hawaiian a lopsided defeat all the way back in 2014.

Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300

(via Zuffa LLC)

Max Holloway calls for Conor McGregor after massive UFC 300 knockout win

“I mean, it’s hard not to say, with him finally getting announced to fight. But it would be Conor 2, let’s run it back.” Max Holloway stated in the interview when asked who he would like to face next. “That would be a huge fight I think. But legacy, and ideal-wise, trying to get back to the undisputed title, I’ll have to go with [Ilia] Topuria.”

With Conor McGregor being booked against Michael Chandler, Max Holloway is aware that the fight is unlikely. With that in mind, the featherweight believes his next opponent is the aforementioned ‘El Matador’. In the days since UFC 300, Holloway and Topuria have been trading words back and forth on social media.

He continued, “He beat a man that I couldn’t help but figure out. We’ll have to see. We’re having a little bible verse beef on top of Twitter right now. So, life’s good. It’s looking like it will be him next, but first things first [I have to heal]. You know, Justin Gaethje kicks like a horse, man.”

Max Holloway’s comments about a Conor McGregor rematch don’t come as a huge surprise. Since ‘The Notorious’ handed the Hawaiian a loss a decade ago, there’s been a lot of discussion about a potential rematch. However, with McGregor now being booked against Michael Chandler, it seems that Holloway will likely face Topuria for featherweight gold next.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Max Holloway UFC

