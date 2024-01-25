Max Holloway unbothered by worried fan reactions to Justin Gaethje fight: “Always going to be naysayers”

By Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is ready to prove fans wrong against Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

‘Blessed’ has been out of action since a knockout win over The Korean Zombie in August. That victory was Max Holloway’s second in a row, but being locked out of the featherweight title picture has made him look upwards. Following his win last year, he called to face ‘BMF’ champion, Justin Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ captured the ceremonial title with a second-round stoppage win over Dustin Poirier last July. At first, Justin Gaethje rejected Max Holloway’s callout, and instead called for a fight with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, somewhere along the way, Dana White must’ve convinced him otherwise.

Earlier this month, Dana White announced that Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway is official for UFC 300 in April. The two won’t headline the bout but are expected to serve as one of the main matchups for the milestone event. While the fight is an exciting one, some on social media have come out as afraid for the health of the Hawaiian.

The betting odds somewhat reflect that. According to the current odds from Fanduel, Max Holloway is a +185 underdog, while Justin Gaethje returns as a -225 favorite. Speaking with ESPN MMA in a recent interview, ‘Blessed’ acknowledged the perception of the bout. There, Holloway vowed to prove the naysayers wrong in April.

Max Holloway

Image via: @blessedmma

Max Holloway hits back at naysayers over Justin Gaethje UFC 300 fight announcement

“Oh, they love it man.” Max Holloway responded to a question about fan reaction to his UFC 300 bout against Justin Gaehtje. “A lot of people love it. When I first threw up the tweet in October, people were going crazy. Of course, there’s some naysayers saying what happened the last time I went to 155 with the Poirier fight, the second one. It is what it is, you know. That was so many years ago.”

He continued, “We’re attacking this time way more smarter, no excuses for the last time. I’m not making no excuses, but I have four or five years of growing up, being smart, and doing things the right way. I just can’t wait, there’s always going to be naysayers. In this sport, you’re only as good as your last fight. So I’m going to out there and do my thing at UFC 300.”

“I’m going to go out there, and do what I’ve been doing for my whole career.” Max Holloway concluded in the interview. “Just proving the naysayers wrong.”

While Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje is an incredible fight, it’s far from the only one slated for UFC 300. Earlier this week, Dana White announced another high-profile bout, in the form of Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm. The former two-time Olympic judoka will move down to bantamweight for her promotional debut this spring.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje? Who do you have in that lightweight bout going down at UFC 300?

