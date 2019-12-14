Matt Hughes sends Colby Covington a message prior to UFC 245

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes sent an interesting message to Colby Covington earlier this afternoon.

Covington is set to square off with Kamaru Usman for the promotions coveted welterweight title in tonight’s UFC 245 event headliner in Las Vegas.

It is an incredible main event pitting two rivals, who hold nearly identical records and statistics, against one another.

Despite having his issues with ‘Chaos‘ in the past, Matt Hughes took time to wish Colby Covington the best of luck this evening in a post on Instagram.

“If only he would have warned me to stay off the tracks sooner… would have spared me from going through 2 years of absolute hell. I wish Colby Covington and all of American Top Team the best of luck tonight! Looking forward to these fights!! 👊 On a side note, who thinks I should teach him how a real welterweight is supposed to fight??? #ATT #ufc245 #ihearthetrainacomin”

Hughes was obviously referencing Covington’s previous controversial comments from August, where he had taken a dig at Matt’s tragic train accident.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight that Robbie should have learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes,” Covington said in his post-fight interview at UFC Newark. “You stay off the tracks when the train is coming through, junior. Doesn’t matter if it’s the Trump train or the Colby train, stay out the way.”

Thankfully Hughes has been able to make some huge strides in recovering from his devastating injuries suffered in the crash.

Are you surprised that UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes actually wished Colby Covington good luck tonight in his fight with current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 14, 2019

