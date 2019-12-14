Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington becomes a ‘huge superstar’ with UFC 245 win

Joe Rogan expects Colby Covington to be the UFC’s next big superstar.

Covington is set to fight for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245. The lead up to the fight has been intense as “Chaos” has trash-talked Kamaru Usman a ton. His shtick has turned people against him which he wants. But, Rogan believes a win on Saturday makes him a massive superstar.

“Let me tell you something,” Joe Rogan said on his JRE Experience podcast. “He’s a really nice guy, he’s smart as s**t and his f*****g discipline is unparalleled.

“People look at him with that stupid suit on and the MAGA hat carrying around Donald Trump Jr.’s book, it’s f*****g amazing man,” he added. “It is the best act that anybody has ever put on in the UFC. All these other guys are talking s**t, [but] he’s talking s**t as a character. He made a guy. If he gets through and beats Kamaru Usman, and it gets on the internet and becomes a ‘thing,’ he could be the next huge superstar. He knows what he’s doing. You and I both know that.”

Colby Covington is coming off of a dominating decision win over Robbie Lawler where he threw the most strikes ever recorded in a welterweight fight. Before that, he captured interim gold when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision.

Covington’s shtick has obviously worked as he revealed he was going to not be re-signed after the Demian Maia fight but cut the ‘filthy animals’ promo. If he does indeed become a superstar he makes it clear he needs to be paid what he is worth. Or, UFC 245 could very well be his final fight in the Octagon.

