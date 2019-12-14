Colby Covington mocks Kamaru Usman’s Nigerian heritage ahead of UFC 245

Colby Covington is getting in his final rounds of verbal warfare before he embarks on a five-round fight for the welterweight title.

Tonight “Chaos” will challenge the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 245 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No subject is off-limits when it comes to Covington’s trash-talking, and that includes “The Nigerian Nightmares'” heritage.

Earlier this year, Usman proclaimed that he was “more American” than his UFC 245 opponent. He explained during an interview with Fair Game:

“I’m an immigrant who came here, worked his tail off to get to where I am. I did everything right. I didn’t cheat anybody. I didn’t lie, I didn’t do any of the things that they’re trying to say immigrants do. I didn’t do any of that. I paid my dues, and I got what he wanted.

“I’m sitting up here, and he’s down here looking up at me, so I need to remind him, I’m more American than he is. I’m the one living the American dream.”

The avid Trump supporter and all-American patriot took issue with Usman’s comments. During an interview with MMA fighting, Colby Covington threw some major shade at his upcoming opponent:

“The thing that pisses me off the most about ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ is saying that he’s more American than me. How is he more American than me?

“My family has served in the Korean War, in the Vietnam War, my family has shed blood for that flag, for the red, white and blue of America. What has his family ever done for America beside serve in the Federal penitentiary?

“That’s why he got the name ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ because everything he says is all lies. He’s out here claiming to be the first Nigerian-born, African champion. He was born in Dallas. He went to college in Nebraska. He was wiping the mats at the Olympic training center in Colorado, and now he lives in Boca Raton (Fla.). There ain’t no Nigerian nightmares in Boca. The only things in Boca are early bird specials.”

Contrary to Covington’s comments, Usman was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States as a child. Regardless of his disputed heritage, Covington believes it will have no impact on the outcome of their UFC 245 fight.

“He’s not at the same level. He was being choked out by a guy named Jose Caceres, who I completely mopped the mats in Miami.

“You look at guy like Robbie Lawler, who I fought in my last fight. I landed the most strikes in the history of the UFC on Robbie’s face, and that’s a guy I like. That guy presents way more problems than ‘Marty Fakenewsman.’

“Marty doesn’t have any punching power. He doesn’t have one-punch KO power. He’s KO’d maybe one guy in 16 fights, and that guy was a jobber. We’re talking about a UFC legend. The most dangerous feared guy in the history of the welterweight division in Robbie Lawler.”

“I don’t see ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ as my toughest challenge. I just see him as a little b*tch that’s going to get tuned up on Dec. 14. Only on pay-per-view.”

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 245 main event between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!