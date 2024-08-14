REPORT | AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes targeted for upcoming PFL PPV card

Former Bellator titleholder AJ McKee will reportedly return to the cage against surging star Paul Hughes in October.

MMA Fighting‘s Mike Heck was among the first to report the news of McKee vs. Hughes.

McKee returns to fighting for the first time since a first-round win over Clay Collard at PFL vs. Bellator in February. He’s won four consecutive fights since losing the Bellator featherweight title to Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire at Bellator 277 in their rematch.

McKee returns to lightweight for a three-round matchup against Hughes. Since making the full-time move up a division to lightweight, he’s earned recent wins over Spike Carlyle and Roberto de Souza.

McKee could potentially earn a Bellator lightweight title shot with an impressive performance against Hughes. Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will return next month against Alexander Shabliy.