UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera explains why it’s so easy to beat USADA: “You need like 20 grand”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera is explaining why it’s so easy to beat the USADA.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (21-8 MMA) recently fought and defeated Pedro Munhoz (20-8 MMA) this past August at UFC 292.

In a video posted to ‘X‘, Vera sat down with Bradley Martyn and discussed how easy it is to get around the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency):

“Pussies that cheat to win tournaments and enhance with drugs; when people cheat, they do drugs to be faster. I’m talking (in) competition. If you wanna be a f**king big guy, be a big guy, cool. But fighting, specific. It’s too f**ked up. I think there’s a lot of people taking it because it’s so easy to beat USADA. You need like 20 grand. Call a good doctor, boom.”

Continuing, Marlon Vera said:

“A good doctor will give you good products. He will tell you how to clean yourself. USADA only comes 6am to 6pm. I would love if USADA knock on your door at 4am, 10pm, 3pm — random, because they have this window. So, I can go to the f*cking mountains in Ecuador and tell them I’m hunting. I’ll be doing EPO and sh*t. By the time I come back there’s nothing in me.”

The 30-year-old has been drug tested 53 times during his UFC tenure and has passed every single time.

Concluding, Marlon Vera stated:

“I’d rather die before I cheat, bro.”

This is not the first time Vera has made accusations concerning fighters being on steroids and getting away with cheating despite USADA testing.

What do you think of Marlon Vera’s commentary regarding how easy it is to beat the USADA if you have the funds to do it?

