Pro fighters make their picks for Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot:

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m going to go with Gamrot.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: Gamrot, I think he can out-grapple Fiziev.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: That will be a very fun fight, but I think Fiziev, I think he’s the better striker.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Rafael Fiziev, his striking is too good for Gamrot who got pieced up by Dariush.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That one is going to be a banger. I think Fiziev gets it done as he’s the better striker.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Mateusz Gamrot. I think he can out-grapple Fiziev. As well, Fiziev has done a lot of talking about Armenia, which is my country so I don’t like what he has said.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards Fiziev, just his striking will be too good and I think a second-round TKO.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC flyweight: Fiziev by late TKO.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Fiziev. He should be able to keep it standing and win a decision or TKO.

***

Fighters picking Rafael Fiziev: Volkan Oezdemir, Christos Giagos, Josh Fremd, Kyle Nelson, Jasmine Jasudavicius

Fighters picking Mateusz Gamrot: Dan Ige, Thiago Moises, Isaac Dulgarian