Pro fighters make their picks for Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
In the main event of UFC Vegas 79 at the UFC Apex on Saturday, a battle of top-10 lightweights goes down as Rafael Fiziev takes on Mateusz Gamrot. Heading into the fight, Fiziev is a -166 favorite while the Pole is a +130 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the fight. The pros lean towards Fiziev getting his hand raised, but they do believe it will be a close fight. The pros expect Fiziev will be able to piece up Gamrot on the feet and either get a late stoppage or a clear-cut decision.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot:
Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m going to go with Gamrot.
Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: Gamrot, I think he can out-grapple Fiziev.
Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: That will be a very fun fight, but I think Fiziev, I think he’s the better striker.
Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Rafael Fiziev, his striking is too good for Gamrot who got pieced up by Dariush.
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That one is going to be a banger. I think Fiziev gets it done as he’s the better striker.
Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Mateusz Gamrot. I think he can out-grapple Fiziev. As well, Fiziev has done a lot of talking about Armenia, which is my country so I don’t like what he has said.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards Fiziev, just his striking will be too good and I think a second-round TKO.
Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC flyweight: Fiziev by late TKO.
Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Fiziev. He should be able to keep it standing and win a decision or TKO.
Fighters picking Rafael Fiziev: Volkan Oezdemir, Christos Giagos, Josh Fremd, Kyle Nelson, Jasmine Jasudavicius
Fighters picking Mateusz Gamrot: Dan Ige, Thiago Moises, Isaac Dulgarian
