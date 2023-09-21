Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is carrying a chip on his shoulder ahead of UFC 295: “This is one of the most dangerous men on the planet”

By Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is carrying a chip on his shoulder ahead of UFC 295.

Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, UFC 252, Jon Jones

UFC 295 takes place on Saturday, November 11th at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon to fight the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA).

Miocic, 41, has not entered the cage since his brutal loss by KO to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 at UFC 260.

Jones, 36, last fought and defeated Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 285 and in the process claimed the heavyweight belt as his own.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel that Daniel Cormier spoke about the upcoming bout that Stipe Miocic is facing:

“I start to think and look at some of the quotes. Stipe Miocic does not talk very much… But recently he did an interview and Stipe had some very interesting quotes. I want to make these comparisons for you. I think in these quotes, it tells you the mindset of the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world and who is considered the greatest heavyweight fighter we’ve ever seen.”

Reflecting of the previous battles that Daniel Cormier himself had with Stipe Miocic, the former UFC dual champion said (h/t MMANews):

“I remember after I beat him the first time, how some of his quotes and his attitude started to change towards me. It was him taking offense to the way the public perceived him. He carries that chip when you start to doubt him. He said, ‘You guys think I’m going to lose, good for you. Waste all your money.’ … Hey, I remember sitting at press conferences with Miocic and he would say things like that, ‘Doubt me,’ and he would almost smirk because he knew what most in the public didn’t know; the way he was training, the way he was preparing, and his intent in the fight. Obviously, he beat me two times back-to-back while he was saying those things… This is one of the most dangerous men on the planet. He’s carrying that chip.”

Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) did fight Miocic a total of three times, with ‘DC’ claiming victory via TKO in the first fight in July of 2018 at UFC 226 but lost the next two to Miocic in August of 2019 and again in August of 2020.

Will you be watching UFC 295? Do you believe that Miocic can dethrone Jones on November 11th?

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

