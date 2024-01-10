Fight fans express outrage over “horrific” ticket prices for UFC 299 in Miami: “This is criminal”

Fight fans have made their feelings known after seeing the ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 299 event in Miami.

On March 9 in Miami, Florida we will see one of the most stacked MMA cards in a long time go down. UFC 299 is full of world class talent from top to bottom, with the headline bout being Sean O’Malley defending his UFC bantamweight championship against rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. In addition to that, the co-main event will see Dustin Poirier lock horns with Benoit Saint-Denis in a blockbuster lightweight collision.

It’s shaping up to be one hell of a night for the sport in the Sunshine State. Of course, many fans want to be in attendance for the festivities, and they were able to get an idea of how much they’ll have to pay after the promotion released a list of ticket prices.

As you can imagine, there was a lot of frustration in the air. (list via Nolan King)