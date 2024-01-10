Fight fans express outrage over “horrific” ticket prices for UFC 299 in Miami: “This is criminal”
Fight fans have made their feelings known after seeing the ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 299 event in Miami.
On March 9 in Miami, Florida we will see one of the most stacked MMA cards in a long time go down. UFC 299 is full of world class talent from top to bottom, with the headline bout being Sean O’Malley defending his UFC bantamweight championship against rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. In addition to that, the co-main event will see Dustin Poirier lock horns with Benoit Saint-Denis in a blockbuster lightweight collision.
It’s shaping up to be one hell of a night for the sport in the Sunshine State. Of course, many fans want to be in attendance for the festivities, and they were able to get an idea of how much they’ll have to pay after the promotion released a list of ticket prices.
As you can imagine, there was a lot of frustration in the air. (list via Nolan King)
UFC 299’s initial prices
“Here are the starting #UFC299 ticket prices for Miami (not including fees, dynamic pricing, platinum, resale mark-up, etc.), per source:
Floor – $1750
Center Riser – $1500
Lower Level Low – $1250
Lower Level Middle – $1000
Lower Level End Lower Rows – $850
Upper Sideline – $750
Upper End Low – $550
Upper End Sideline High – $350
Upper End High – $250
And just to reiterate – prices can end up fluctuating due to the factors listed above, but this is the starting outline.”
Here are some of the reactions seen in the comments.
@AndyHickeyMMA: “I feel bad for newer fans that want to attend their first events. This is horrific.”
@Plaidlassy: “To all the UFC fans who have stuck with us for 30 years, FU. Sincerely UFC” This is the sad truth of it.”
@FightAnalystLLC: “Have fun sitting at the upper end high for that price.”
@alina_mma: “If you check now, they’ve increased substantially and those lower prices don’t even exist. It’s sad that a lot of hardcores I know here in Miami that would love to go won’t be able to. Sad.”
What are your thoughts on these prices? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
