UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann reveals that he once pulled a gun on USADA: “Just standing there completely balls-out naked”

By Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

UFC fighter Cody Stamann has told the insane story of when he pulled a gun on a USADA official.

Cody Stamann

It’s a new year, and that means the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s relationship with USADA has officially come to an end. It turned out to be quite a controversial addition to the UFC’s schedule, and that’s an understatement.

One man who had quite the interaction with USADA is none other than Cody Stamann. The 34-year-old last fought back in May, in a losing effort to Douglas Silva de Andrade.

RELATED: Cody Stamann “pretty confident” he will win his appeal to have Douglas Silva de Andrade fight overturned to a No Contest

Now, in a recent interview, Stamann has pulled back the curtain on one particularly crazy run-in he had with USADA.

Stamann’s crazy story

“So I grabbed my gun – a 1911 .45 handgun – off my nightstand, I ran to the front door, and just absolutely ripped the door open, just standing there completely balls-out naked. I didn’t actually point the gun at him but I had two hands on the gun, standing there in a fighting stance.

“This guy turned around and he looked at me and he was like, ‘Uh, I’m USADA, I’m here to do a drug test for you.’ I saw immediately that he was a testing officer. I recognized the USADA T-shirt, I said, ‘Will you give me just one second, please,’ and he went, ‘Take all the time you need.’

“I went to shut the door and he was like, ‘No, no, no, I gotta go with you.’ I was like, ‘Are you serious? OK.’ So I went to the laundry room and threw some shorts on. Instinctively, I still had the gun in my hand. He asked, ‘Will you please put that down?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, dude, my bad.’

“This guy was shook. He said to me, ‘I just started working here this week.’ I was like, ‘Am I your first person?’ And he said, ‘No, you’re my second.’

“I never saw the guy again. That had to have been a terrifying thing for him: a naked man pulling a gun on you. He was trying to sign his name – they have a tablet where they have to sign their name – and I could physically see his hand was shaking. I shook this guy to his core.”

Quotes via theScore.com

Are you happy that USADA is gone from the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

