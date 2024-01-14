Marlon Vera names the fighter he will call out with win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 299: “I know his dorky ass is crying about it”
Marlon Vera has named one fighter who he is considering calling out if he becomes the UFC bantamweight champion.
Vera will be challenging Sean O’Malley for the 135-pound gold at UFC 299 on March 9. Some have criticized the matchup, feeling that “Chito” hadn’t done as much as other contenders to warrant a title opportunity. Of course, the UFC feels it’s the most lucrative bantamweight title fight at this time.
Marlon Vera wants to fight “dorky ass” Cory Sandhagen
During an interview with The Schmo, Marlon Vera said that Cory Sandhagen is one of those critics and he may just call him out at the conclusion of UFC 299 (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I will ask for Sandhagen because he beat me,” Vera told The Schmo. “That’s the only reason I will choose that fight. The winner of Merab (Dvalishvili) and Henry (Cejudo) is also a big fight, and the UFC knows, whoever they pick I will (fight). But if I had to choose myself, I want to kick Cory’s ass. I know his dorky ass is crying about it, but it’s not my fault no one gives a f*ck about him.”
Vera went on to remind the complainers that he holds a win over O’Malley, and he plans on making the most of their rematch for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
“The only reason this fight is happening is because I beat him,” Vera said. “That’s the only reason the fight is happening. So, I’m glad it came out like that. This is the best moment to do it, title fight, and I’m excited to become a world champion soon.”
Sandhagen defeated Rob Font back in August 2023, tearing his right triceps in the process. He hopes to make his return as soon as possible.
