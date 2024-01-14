Dana White’s shocking text messages on Jon Jones revealed: “Is he still being a scumbag?”

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Unsealed documents have revealed a stunning text exchange between UFC CEO Dana White and then-UFC Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta.

Jon Jones Dana White

In May 2014, the UFC was looking to book a light heavyweight title rematch between then-champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. The two had their first encounter back in September 2013, and it eventually earned a spot in the Fight Wing section of the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones won the fight via unanimous decision.

When the UFC brass looked to book the rematch, “Bones” was far apart from the promotion in terms of money for a new fight deal. He also didn’t want to give Alexander Gustafsson an immediate rematch, preferring a showdown with Daniel Cormier. White and Fertitta were none too pleased.

RELATED: UNSEALED UFC LAWSUIT DOCUMENTS REVEAL CM PUNK’S PAYDAY FOR OCTAGON DEBUT

Unsealed docs reveal Dana White’s harsh text messages on Jon Jones

As part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit, a text exchange between Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta on Jon Jones being difficult during negotiations was unearthed. Harsh words were used to describe Jones in those DMs (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up or is he still being a scumbag?” White texted then-UFC Chairman Fertitta in a message recently unsealed as part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit. (Reps for Jones and the UFC did not respond to a request for comment.)

“Still a douche, but we’re inching closer,” Fertitta responded. “Haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum.”

“Awesome,” White responded. “F*** that punk, Lorenzo. He needs to know we don’t need him, or he will f*** us over more than he already does.”

Jones ended up getting what he wanted, which was an early 2015 clash with Daniel Cormier. “Bones” emerged victorious in that UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight via unanimous decision. He didn’t have his rematch with Gustafsson until late 2018. Jones won that bout via third-round knockout.

