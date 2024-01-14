Dana White’s shocking text messages on Jon Jones revealed: “Is he still being a scumbag?”

Unsealed docs reveal Dana White’s harsh text messages on Jon Jones

As part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit, a text exchange between Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta on Jon Jones being difficult during negotiations was unearthed. Harsh words were used to describe Jones in those DMs (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up or is he still being a scumbag?” White texted then-UFC Chairman Fertitta in a message recently unsealed as part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit. (Reps for Jones and the UFC did not respond to a request for comment.)

“Still a douche, but we’re inching closer,” Fertitta responded. “Haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum.”

“Awesome,” White responded. “F*** that punk, Lorenzo. He needs to know we don’t need him, or he will f*** us over more than he already does.”

Jones ended up getting what he wanted, which was an early 2015 clash with Daniel Cormier. “Bones” emerged victorious in that UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight via unanimous decision. He didn’t have his rematch with Gustafsson until late 2018. Jones won that bout via third-round knockout.