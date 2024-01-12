Sean O’Malley says super fight with Ilia Topuria will be next if both men win their upcoming bouts

Sean O’Malley is advising that a super fight with Ilia Topuria will happen next if both men win their upcoming bouts.

UFC 298 takes place on Saturday, February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The main event featherweight title fight will feature Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA) going up against current champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA).

UFC 299 takes place on Saturday, March 9th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The main event bantamweight title fight will see Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) defending his title against Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA).

Speaking on his ‘TimboSugar Show’ podcast, O’Malley affirmed that should he defeat Vera, he wants a super fight with Ilia Topuria next:

“If he goes out there and beats ‘Volk’, and I go out there and beat ‘Chito,’ that fight’s happening next. That’s just what’s happening.”

Continuing, Sean O’Malley said:

“Something I’ve never understood … I’m clearly, whether you guys f**king agree or not, UFC thinks so, I’m a potentially massive star already. If Ilia thinks I’m an easy fight — who’s a bigger fight than me? Conor would be a bigger fight, yes. Conor’s not gonna fight Ilia. Conor literally, probably doesn’t (know who he is) — maybe he does. Ilia’s f**king sick. I like watching him fight. He’s very dangerous, very skilled.”

Concluding, ‘Suga’ commented (h/t MMAFighting):

“But if I’m an easy fight for these guys, I don’t know why — it was back in the day when I was calling out Dominick Cruz, calling out Cody Garbrandt, they were like, ‘He sucks, I’m not gonna fight him.’ Why not fight the guy who’s an easy fight with the big mouth and big name? Why not? I don’t get it.”

