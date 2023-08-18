Mikey Musumeci faces Shinya Aoki in grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Another epic matchup has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and this one features Mikey Musumeci.

Mikey Musumeci

The ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion meets Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling super-fight on October 6. It takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will air live in U.S. primetime.

Musumeci’s rise up the ranks in ONE Championship has been nothing short of remarkable. But his bout against the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion will be his most challenging test to date.

Aoki’s reputation as a submission specialist precedes him. With 30 submission victories across almost 60 bouts, “Tobikan Judan” is one of MMA’s most feared grapplers.

What sets Aoki apart is his ability to seamlessly transition between various techniques. In fact, he’s employed judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and catch-wrestling to defeat his opponents.

However, the Japanese legend will have his work cut out for him against Musumeci.

After all, Musumeci is one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world. Aside from being the flyweight submission grappling champ, “Darth Rigatoni” is 5-0 in ONE.

This has been an outstanding year for the Italian-American. He has successfully defended his World Title three times in the span of eight months. He’s picked up wins over Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks.

For Musumeci, a victory over someone of Aoki’s caliber could be the crowning achievement of his ONE tenure so far.

🔥 Phenom vs. Legend 🔥

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci takes on martial arts icon @a_ok_i in an openweight submission grappling contest!#ONEFightNight15 | Oct 6 at 8PM ET⁠
🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime#ONEChampionship #SubmissionGrapplingpic.twitter.com/5acLZiu4ba

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 17, 2023

Mikey Musumeci the latest addition to ONE Fight Night 15’s star-studded lineup

With the addition of Mikey Musumeci, it’s clear ONE Fight Night 15 is becoming stacked.

In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Also, Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty meets MMA king Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title. And former title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin faces Chinese veteran Zhang Lipeng in a pivotal lightweight MMA showdown.

Now with Musumeci and Aoki joining the card, ONE Fight Night 15 is becoming a “can’t-miss” event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship Shinya Aoki

