Mikey Musumeci faces Shinya Aoki in grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 15

Another epic matchup has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and this one features Mikey Musumeci.

The ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion meets Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling super-fight on October 6. It takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will air live in U.S. primetime.

Musumeci’s rise up the ranks in ONE Championship has been nothing short of remarkable. But his bout against the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion will be his most challenging test to date.

Aoki’s reputation as a submission specialist precedes him. With 30 submission victories across almost 60 bouts, “Tobikan Judan” is one of MMA’s most feared grapplers.

What sets Aoki apart is his ability to seamlessly transition between various techniques. In fact, he’s employed judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and catch-wrestling to defeat his opponents.

However, the Japanese legend will have his work cut out for him against Musumeci.

After all, Musumeci is one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world. Aside from being the flyweight submission grappling champ, “Darth Rigatoni” is 5-0 in ONE.

This has been an outstanding year for the Italian-American. He has successfully defended his World Title three times in the span of eight months. He’s picked up wins over Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks.

For Musumeci, a victory over someone of Aoki’s caliber could be the crowning achievement of his ONE tenure so far.