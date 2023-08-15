Chatri Sityodtong offers to promote Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk MMA Fight, proposes bout card

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023
It all began with a single tweet aimed at Mark Zuckerberg.

Chatri Sityodtong

Elon Musk threw down the gauntlet when he playfully called out the Meta boss for an MMA bout.

What seemed like a whimsical exchange took a serious turn when Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, generating buzz for an epic clash between two of the most influential figures in the tech and social media worlds.

As the anticipation grows, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered his platform to host the unprecedented super-fight.

Zuckerberg emphasized his preference for collaborating with reputable organizations like ONE Championship and the UFC. Also, it’s worth noting that the two combat sports powerhouses are the only two companies in the industry with a market cap of over $1 billion, creating a global duopoly.

“When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card,” Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, his new social media platform.

Acknowledging the magnitude of such an event, Sityodtong detailed the perfect supporting card too. And the proposed bout lineup pits the best talents of ONE Championship against their counterparts from the UFC.

“Let’s do it, Mark! Or we could do a co-promotion to make it truly the biggest fighting event in history. My vote would be ONE vs UFC as main card, me vs Dana [White, UFC president] as co-main, and you vs Elon as main event,” Sityodtong responded to Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg puts super-fight on hold for now

Though Mark Zuckerberg expressed interest in the showdown coined as “The Battle of the Billionaires,” he directly refuted recent claims made by Elon Musk regarding the fight.

According to the enigmatic entrepreneur at the helm of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, he had already spoken to Italian officials about the historical Colosseum serving as the venue of the cage date with Zuckerberg.

However, Zuckerberg cautioned fans to take Musk’s statement with a grain of salt.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” he said. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chatri Sityodtong Mark Zuckerberg ONE Championship

