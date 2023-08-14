Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he’ll be moving on from the idea of an MMA fight against Elon Musk.

Over the course of the last few months, the talk of Mark Zuckerberg taking on Elon Musk has dominated the combat sports sphere. The founder of Facebook and the current owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, have gone back and forth with one another over social media. In addition to that, UFC president Dana White has expressed his explicit interest in putting on the bout under the UFC umbrella.

Alas, up to this point, there’s been no official confirmation of whether or not it’s going to happen. In the following post, Zuckerberg has seemingly shelved the showdown for the time being.