Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he’ll be moving on from the idea of an MMA fight against Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Over the course of the last few months, the talk of Mark Zuckerberg taking on Elon Musk has dominated the combat sports sphere. The founder of Facebook and the current owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, have gone back and forth with one another over social media. In addition to that, UFC president Dana White has expressed his explicit interest in putting on the bout under the UFC umbrella.

Alas, up to this point, there’s been no official confirmation of whether or not it’s going to happen. In the following post, Zuckerberg has seemingly shelved the showdown for the time being.

Zuckerberg is fed up

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

The whole thing is a bit bizarre, and that much goes without saying. Still, if there’s a way to get things back on track, you can bet the masses would tune in to see it.

Are you excited by the idea of Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk or are you happy that it seemingly isn’t happening? How much would you pay to watch it? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Mark Zuckerberg UFC

