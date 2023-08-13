Fedor Emelianenko details disastrous fight camp for retirement fight at Bellator 290: “Everything bad that could happen, happened”

By Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
For Fedor Emelianenko, it’s out of sight, out of mind when it comes to the final bout of his pro MMA career.

Fedor Emelianenko

Emelianenko had a decorated MMA career that saw him win championship gold under the PRIDE FC banner. While many argue “The Last Emperor’s” best days were behind him coming out of the sensational 2009 KO win over Brett Rogers, Emelianenko kept pushing forward. He had nice surges after his Strikeforce run ended in a string of losses. Ultimately, his career ended in a first-round TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 earlier this year.

RELATED: FEDOR EMELIANENKO INTERESTED IN BOXING MATCH WITH ‘DREAM OPPONENT’ MIKE TYSON: “HE’S A LEGEND”

Fedor Emelianenko Reflects On Poor Fight Camp

Ahead of Bellator 290, Fedor Emelianenko knew he wasn’t training under ideal circumstances. During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Emelianenko explained to Ariel Helwani why he didn’t pull out of the fight.

“I didn’t really think much about that fight,” Emelianenko said. “The camp itself went absolutely wrong. Everything bad that could happen, happened. Back then I just wanted to get done with it since it was my last fight on the contract. Basically, that was it.

“As I mentioned, everything went wrong. The pandemic part — the last fight was supposed to happen before the pandemic and due to the pandemic they kept changing times, they weren’t sure where the fight was going to be happening, and during that time I wasn’t fighting and I got some injuries here and there. So everything went wrong but I just wanted to get done with it, so that’s why I didn’t postpone the fight.”

Emelianenko ended his pro MMA career with a record of 40-7, 1 NC. While he never competed under the UFC banner, “The Last Emperor” is widely regarded as one of the best, if not, the best heavyweight to ever enter pro MMA competition. Emelianenko may not be totally done with combat sports just yet. He recently expressed interest in a boxing match with the legendary Mike Tyson.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Fedor Emelianenko

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300

Scott Coker shuts down rumor that Bellator 300 will be final event: "We're going to keep doing fights"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023
Fedor Emelianenko and Mike Tyson
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko interested in boxing match with 'dream opponent' Mike Tyson: "He's a legend"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Former Bellator heavyweight contender Fedor Emelianenko has called for a boxing match with Mike Tyson.

Bellator 300
Bellator

Bellator 300 set to feature four title fights

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Bellator 300 will see four titles on the line in a historic event.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals unique clause in Dillon Danis' contract should he pull out of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul is covered should Dillon Danis pull out of their upcoming boxing match in October.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: "They're about to learn"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

Cris Lencioni

WATCH | Cris Lencioni walks out of the hospital two months after suffering cardiac arrest

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300
Brent Primus

Usman Nurmagomedov set to defend lightweight title at Bellator 300 against Brent Primus

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023

Bellator will be holding its 300 event and Usman Nurmagomedov will be defending his lightweight title on the card.

Michael Page
Michael Page

Michael Page announces he is a free agent and plans to "explore what else is out there"

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

Michael Page is officially a free agent.

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Bellator re-signs Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix ahead of bantamweight title fight

Josh Evanoff - July 13, 2023

Bellator has announced that they’ve re-signed champions, Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix.

Dillon Danis and Alex Pereira
Bellator

WATCH | Dillon Danis shares recent training video with Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Dillon Danis recently trained with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.