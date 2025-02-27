Asu Almabayev expecting title shot with win over Manel Kape in UFC Vegas 103 main event: “I’m ready!”

Asu Almabayev wants a UFC title shot with a victory over Manel Kape on Saturday.

The 31-year-old flyweight has slowly, but surely, become a top contender at 125 pounds. Debuting in the UFC back in 2023, Asu Almabayev has rattled off four straight wins inside the octagon. Last October, he scored the biggest win of his promotional run thus far, handing longtime flyweight Matheus Nicolau a unanimous decision defeat.

Now, Asu Almabayev is set for the biggest test of his promotional run thus far. In the main event of UFC Vegas 103 on Saturday, the flyweight will meet fellow contender, Manel Kape. ‘Starboy’ was originally set to meet Brandon Royval in the headliner, but ‘Raw Dawg’ was forced out due to injury. Kape will enter the cage having won five of his last six bouts.

Speaking at UFC Vegas 103 media day earlier this week, Asu Almabayev was asked about the title picture at 125 pounds. It’s worth noting that his bout will go down just weeks before former champion Brandon Moreno will meet Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City. While ‘The Assassin Baby’ and ‘Astroboy’ have more experience at the top level, Almabayev believes the next title shot should go to him.

Asu Almabayev discusses potential title shot ahead of UFC return against Manel Kape

As of now, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is expected to meet Kai Kara-France in his return later this year. While Asu Almabayev isn’t as big of a name as the aforementioned Moreno or Erceg, he believes his winning streak should demand a title shot. If Kai Asakura can get a title shot in his debut, ‘Zulfikar’ believes he can fight for gold, too.

“You know, when it comes to title fights, it’s like I’m asking myself.” Asu Almabayev stated at UFC Vegas 103 media day, just days before his five-round clash with Manel Kape. “‘Why don’t I get a chance to fight for the title? Why isn’t it my turn?’ Because, like you said, there was a debuting guy that was fighting for the title.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

He continued, “There were guys in the top ten that were fighting for it. There were all these different fighters that got a chance, and all those fighters who got a chance, you see they all lost. They got losses. I’m 4-0 in the UFC, I’m ready. I’m excited. If I get this chance to fight, I think it should be me and nobody else.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC flyweight? Do you want to see Asu Almabayev receive a title shot with a win over Manel Kape?