Brandon Royval details the reason why he had withdrew from Manel Kape fight: “I’m still dealing with the repercussions”

By Cole Shelton - February 10, 2025

Brandon Royval has opened up on why he had to withdraw from his March 1 fight against Manel Kape.

Brandon Royval

Royval and Kape were set to headline the Fight Night card in a potential No. 1 contender fight at flyweight. However, Royval was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Now, Brandon Royval released a video on his YouTube channel discussing his injury which ‘Raw Dawg’ revealed was due to concussions.

“First and foremost, I’ve fought so many times injured,” Royval started. “I’ve fought with broken hands, torn labrums, torn MCLs, all that, and for a lot less money and not as meaningful of events. for sure Pulling out of a main event for the No. 1 spot was definitely a hard decision to make. Maybe a couple months back, I had a concussion. Nothing too crazy; I was just playing it safe, playing it smart. A couple of weeks later, when I recovered, I accepted this fight, which was awesome. (I wanted to) fight Manel Kape. I respect his skills, I respect him as a striker and all that, I was training hard for this fight, and being a little reckless and being kind of in the zone for camp, I got another concussion.

Brandon Royval apologizes to fans for pulling out of the fight

“This one was severely worse. It’s been over a week at this point, and I’m still dealing with the repercussions of it and the symptoms of a bad concussion,” Royval added. “And because of that reason and because of the reasoning of adding a weight cut, Manel Kape being a good striker, and this being a predominantly striking match that we felt this would be the safest move. Take some time, recover, recover the right way this time, and fight at a later date. Fight when I can fully train, fully take a punch, and give you guys the best of my ability. I’m sorry a million times over, but I do feel like this is the best thing for my all-around health. I’ve played with plenty of injuries in my life. But, you really only get one brain, and the brain cells don’t heal. All this was playing into why I thought this was the better move.”

Brandon Royval says he needed to let his brain heal so he could keep fighting a lot longer than this. The goal is to return to full health.

Royval is the No. 1 ranked flyweight. He’s 7-3 in the UFC and is 7-3 in the UFC coming off back-to-back wins over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier admits he was wrong about Dricus du Plessis: 'I'm done questioning him'

Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025
Dustin Poirier Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier shuts down rumored retirement fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

Dustin Poirier has dismissed rumors that his retirement fight will be against Paddy Pimblett.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

UFC legend thinks Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili could be retirement fight

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

If Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko end up sharing the Octagon, will it be their swan songs?

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's diss following UFC 312: 'Waste of potential'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s recent social media post ripping his rematch with Sean Strickland.

Belal Muhammad
Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: 'He doesn't go all out'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes Sean Strickland exposed himself in the main event of UFC 312.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko? Dana White won't rule out UFC super fight

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Top MMA coach grills Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: 'He wants to be something, but he's not that guy'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes Sean Strickland has been selling snake oil.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

After another successful title defense at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis is looking at what’s next, and it isn’t Alex Pereira despite his post-fight tease.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.