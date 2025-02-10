Brandon Royval details the reason why he had withdrew from Manel Kape fight: “I’m still dealing with the repercussions”
Brandon Royval has opened up on why he had to withdraw from his March 1 fight against Manel Kape.
Royval and Kape were set to headline the Fight Night card in a potential No. 1 contender fight at flyweight. However, Royval was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury.
Now, Brandon Royval released a video on his YouTube channel discussing his injury which ‘Raw Dawg’ revealed was due to concussions.
“First and foremost, I’ve fought so many times injured,” Royval started. “I’ve fought with broken hands, torn labrums, torn MCLs, all that, and for a lot less money and not as meaningful of events. for sure Pulling out of a main event for the No. 1 spot was definitely a hard decision to make. Maybe a couple months back, I had a concussion. Nothing too crazy; I was just playing it safe, playing it smart. A couple of weeks later, when I recovered, I accepted this fight, which was awesome. (I wanted to) fight Manel Kape. I respect his skills, I respect him as a striker and all that, I was training hard for this fight, and being a little reckless and being kind of in the zone for camp, I got another concussion.
Brandon Royval apologizes to fans for pulling out of the fight
“This one was severely worse. It’s been over a week at this point, and I’m still dealing with the repercussions of it and the symptoms of a bad concussion,” Royval added. “And because of that reason and because of the reasoning of adding a weight cut, Manel Kape being a good striker, and this being a predominantly striking match that we felt this would be the safest move. Take some time, recover, recover the right way this time, and fight at a later date. Fight when I can fully train, fully take a punch, and give you guys the best of my ability. I’m sorry a million times over, but I do feel like this is the best thing for my all-around health. I’ve played with plenty of injuries in my life. But, you really only get one brain, and the brain cells don’t heal. All this was playing into why I thought this was the better move.”
Brandon Royval says he needed to let his brain heal so he could keep fighting a lot longer than this. The goal is to return to full health.
Royval is the No. 1 ranked flyweight. He’s 7-3 in the UFC and is 7-3 in the UFC coming off back-to-back wins over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno.
