Brandon Royval details the reason why he had withdrew from Manel Kape fight: “I’m still dealing with the repercussions”

Brandon Royval has opened up on why he had to withdraw from his March 1 fight against Manel Kape.

Royval and Kape were set to headline the Fight Night card in a potential No. 1 contender fight at flyweight. However, Royval was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Now, Brandon Royval released a video on his YouTube channel discussing his injury which ‘Raw Dawg’ revealed was due to concussions.

“First and foremost, I’ve fought so many times injured,” Royval started. “I’ve fought with broken hands, torn labrums, torn MCLs, all that, and for a lot less money and not as meaningful of events. for sure Pulling out of a main event for the No. 1 spot was definitely a hard decision to make. Maybe a couple months back, I had a concussion. Nothing too crazy; I was just playing it safe, playing it smart. A couple of weeks later, when I recovered, I accepted this fight, which was awesome. (I wanted to) fight Manel Kape. I respect his skills, I respect him as a striker and all that, I was training hard for this fight, and being a little reckless and being kind of in the zone for camp, I got another concussion.