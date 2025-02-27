Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor could return to the UFC despite long hiatus: “He’s addicted to the limelight”

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has mixed feelings on Conor McGregor’s return.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in over three years now. Conor McGregor last appeared in the cage in July 2021, for his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The bout took place just a few months after ‘The Diamond’ handed the Irishman a knockout loss, and the former UFC champion was eager to get his revenge.

Instead, Conor McGregor snapped his leg in the final seconds of the first round. Despite vowing to return to the octagon by the end of 2022, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t fought since. While he was expected to face Michael Chandler last summer at UFC 303, McGregor pulled out just two weeks before due to a broken toe.

Many fans, and fighters believe the former two-weight UFC champion will never fight again. Even Conor McGregor’s longtime rival, Michael Chandler, recently admitted that he wouldn’t bet on the Irishman to compete again. However, Dustin Poirier believes if anyone could make a comeback after all the injuries and time away, it would be McGregor.

Dustin Poirier on whether Conor McGregor can get his old fighting spirit back, “I love to talk down, talk trash on Conor, but if anybody can put it all together and come back…this guy can he’s special…only he knows when he looks in the mirror if he can really do it again.” pic.twitter.com/KSPwZn6U31 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 26, 2025

Dustin Poirier opens up on Conor McGregor’s potential return to the UFC

Speaking in a recent interview with Robert Griffin III, ‘The Diamond’ was asked about his longtime rival. While Dustin Poirier is no fan of Conor McGregor, the former interim UFC champion surprisingly showed respect to him. However, he added that ‘The Notorious’ may never return, but discusses a comeback because he loves the attention. But, if he’s serious, Poirier wouldn’t bet against him.

“I was his last two fights.” Dustin Poirier responded when asked about Conor McGregor. “That was years ago, and he still hasn’t fought. I just think he’s one of those guys who is addicted to the limelight. He just wants to be in the mix, and on social media. Maybe he does come back, but I just think that he has an addiction to the light.”

He continued, “Look, I love to talk trash on Conor, but if anybody can put it together and come back [it would be him]. If he can find that passion, and that fire and put it together, this guy can. I’m not saying anybody [can], but this guy can. He’s special, and he has something special. But only he knows when he looks in the mirror if he can really do it again.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier? Do you believe Conor McGregor will fight again?