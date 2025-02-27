Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor could return to the UFC despite long hiatus: “He’s addicted to the limelight”

By Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has mixed feelings on Conor McGregor’s return.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in over three years now. Conor McGregor last appeared in the cage in July 2021, for his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The bout took place just a few months after ‘The Diamond’ handed the Irishman a knockout loss, and the former UFC champion was eager to get his revenge.

Instead, Conor McGregor snapped his leg in the final seconds of the first round. Despite vowing to return to the octagon by the end of 2022, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t fought since. While he was expected to face Michael Chandler last summer at UFC 303, McGregor pulled out just two weeks before due to a broken toe.

Many fans, and fighters believe the former two-weight UFC champion will never fight again. Even Conor McGregor’s longtime rival, Michael Chandler, recently admitted that he wouldn’t bet on the Irishman to compete again. However, Dustin Poirier believes if anyone could make a comeback after all the injuries and time away, it would be McGregor.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI REVEALS PLANS FOR ONLY A FEW MORE FIGHTS BEFORE UFC RETIREMENT: “SAIL OFF IN THE SUNSET”

Dustin Poirier opens up on Conor McGregor’s potential return to the UFC

Speaking in a recent interview with Robert Griffin III, ‘The Diamond’ was asked about his longtime rival. While Dustin Poirier is no fan of Conor McGregor, the former interim UFC champion surprisingly showed respect to him. However, he added that ‘The Notorious’ may never return, but discusses a comeback because he loves the attention. But, if he’s serious, Poirier wouldn’t bet against him.

“I was his last two fights.” Dustin Poirier responded when asked about Conor McGregor. “That was years ago, and he still hasn’t fought. I just think he’s one of those guys who is addicted to the limelight. He just wants to be in the mix, and on social media. Maybe he does come back, but I just think that he has an addiction to the light.”

He continued, “Look, I love to talk trash on Conor, but if anybody can put it together and come back [it would be him]. If he can find that passion, and that fire and put it together, this guy can. I’m not saying anybody [can], but this guy can. He’s special, and he has something special. But only he knows when he looks in the mirror if he can really do it again.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier? Do you believe Conor McGregor will fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Dana White, Donald Trump

REPORT | FBI seeking partnership with the UFC to train field agents

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025
Austin Vanderford Nikolay Veretennikov UFC Seattle
UFC

Austin Vanderford opens up on crazy circumstances which led to UFC Seattle debut: "It was just cool"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Welterweight contender Austin Vanderford couldn’t be happier to finally be a member of the UFC.

Asu Almabayev
UFC

Asu Almabayev expecting title shot with win over Manel Kape in UFC Vegas 103 main event: "I'm ready!"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Asu Almabayev wants a UFC title shot with a victory over Manel Kape on Saturday.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier claims he asked UFC for Justin Gaethje trilogy at UFC 313: "I'm the one who reached out"

Cole Shelton - February 27, 2025

Dustin Poirier says he asked the UFC for the trilogy match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena plans to 'steamroll' Belal Muhammad in UFC 315 title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena isn’t short on confidence going into his first UFC championship opportunity.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan denies turning down UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025
Dana White
UFC

UFC parts ways with five fighters in latest roster purge

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

More UFC roster exits have been revealed at the end of February.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell
UFC

Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed who his favorite current UFC world champion is to watch in the Octagon.

Justin Gaethje
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje’s official replacement for UFC 313 fight revealed

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje officially has a replacement for his co-main event at UFC 313 in the wake of Dan Hooker pulling out of the contest.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley questions why boxers are still making more than him: “I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists b*tches”

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has questioned why boxers are still making more money than him in the midst of his recent run of form.