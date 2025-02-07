Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev set for UFC Vegas 103 main event following Brandon Royval’s injury

By Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev will headline an Apex Fight Night in March.

Manel Kape

‘Starboy’ was originally slated to meet Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Vegas 103. For his part, ‘Raw Dawg’ is riding a two-fight winning streak, comprised of victories over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno. Meanwhile, Manel Kape is fresh off a third-round knockout win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva in December.

Sadly, that fight will no longer be happening. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Royval released a lengthy post revealing an injury has forced him out of his bout with Manel Kape. Just a few hours after the flyweight released a statement, ‘Starboy’ has a new opponent for the UFC Vegas 103 headliner.

As first reported by Sportsilinet, Manel Kape will now face Asu Almabayev in the main event. For his part, ‘Zulfikar’ will enter his first UFC headliner riding a 17-fight winning streak. Since joining the promotion in 2023, the flyweight has scored wins over the likes of Ode’ Osbourne, C.J. Vergara, Jose Johnson, and Matheus Nicolau.

RELATED: JON JONES REVEALS “HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT” TO BE PARTNERSHIP WITH HEALTHCARE REFORM GROUP: “CORPORATE GREED IS BREAKING PEOPLE”

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev set for UFC Vegas 103 main event in March

While Brandon Royval already has his own claim for a title shot, the winner of Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev could easily be next for Alexandre Pantoja. As of now, the UFC flyweight champion remains unbooked for his return to the cage. However, Pantoja is expected to meet Kai Kara-France in his return later this year.

As of now, the UFC Vegas 103 card is still being built out. However, here’s how it stands as of now:

Flyweight Bout (Main Event): Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

Heavyweight Bout: Austen Lane vs. Mário Pinto

Featherweight Bout: Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castañeda

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich

Welterweight Bout: Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina

Featherweight Bout: Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov

What do you make of this UFC Vegas 103 main event? Who do you got? Manel Kape or Asu Almabayev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Manel Kape UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz announces retirement after latest injury: "I gave everything I had"

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025
Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris
UFC

Joe Rogan reveals he passed on Kamala Harris podcast to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway: "That was a HUGE fight!"

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan passed on an interview with Kamala Harris to watch Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals "huge announcement" to be partnership with healthcare reform group: "Corporate greed is breaking people"

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent announcement has nothing to do with fighting.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik breaks silence after surprising release from the UFC: "My story is far from over"

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has broken his silence after his surprising release from the UFC.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312
UFC

UFC 312 | Pro fighters make their picks for Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez title fight

Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 312, the women’s strawweight title is up for grabs as Weili Zhang defends his belt against Tatiana Suarez. Heading into the fight, Zhang is -113 while the challenger is also -113 as the title fight is a pick’em on FanDuel.

Zhang Weili Tatiana Suarez

Top contender thinks Tatiana Suarez will dominate Zhang Weili in UFC 312 title fight: 'She's gonna Khabib her'

Fernando Quiles - February 6, 2025
Sean Strickland Michael Bisping
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping reveals what Sean Strickland must do to defeat Dricus du Plessis in UFC 312 rematch

Fernando Quiles - February 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes he knows what Sean Strickland has to do in order to sway the judges for his rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland dismisses staph infection concerns ahead of UFC 312: 'I don't get f****** staph'

Fernando Quiles - February 6, 2025

Sean Strickland insists he’ll be just fine ahead of his big title rematch against Dricus du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Kamaru Usman advises Israel Adesanya to follow Anderson Silva's approach after latest loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - February 6, 2025

Kamaru Usman has provided his friend Israel Adesanya with some advice following his defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Lyoto Machida
UFC

Lyoto Machida responds to rumors that he was in a coma following 2015 defeat

Harry Kettle - February 6, 2025

UFC legend Lyoto Machida has responded to rumors that he was put into a coma following a loss to Yoel Romero back in 2015.