Luke Thomas defends Colorado for implementing ONE’s MMA regulations: ‘Ruleset is flat out better’
Veteran MMA journalist Luke Thomas came to the defense of the Colorado Combative Sports Commission for letting ONE Championship use its distinct rule set.
In May of this year, ONE held its firs event in the United States and used its global martial arts rule set, which allows strikes such as knees to a grounded opponent.
This deviation from the widely accepted unified rules, used by American promotions like the UFC and Bellator, has sparked much debate within the combat sports community.
The Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) released a memo outlining the concern about it.
The document emphasized the potential hazards and knees to a grounded fighter. It even cited a clinical study, while advocating for uniform rules across the sport.
Known for his incisive commentary and well-researched perspectives, Thomas presented a counterargument in a Twitter post.
He said that Colorado had not outright rejected the unified rules but had opted to give promoters the chance to choose which rule set to apply.
Moreover, Thomas said that labeling the unified rules as the safest system oversimplifies the ongoing debate.
The 44-year-old journalist stressed that Colorado possesses data demonstrating that ONE’s rule set is equally safe.
Luke Thomas recommends ONE rule set
One of Luke Thomas’ key arguments revolved around the concept of rule set homogeneity.
He wrote that enforcing uniform rules benefits established promotions. Meanwhile, it limits the ability of newer promotions to separate themselves from the competition.
“It’s bad for the industry to only use unified rules,” Thomas said in his post on X.
In Thomas’s eyes, a diverse rule set fosters competition within the market, which ultimately benefits fighters and fans alike.
Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Thomas’ defense of Colorado’s stance is his assertion that ONE takes the more worthwhile approach.
“Personally speaking, ONE ruleset is flat out better,” he said.
